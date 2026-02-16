ST John Ambulance cadets from St Austell have taken part in a service of dedication and a presentation of awards at Truro Cathedral.
Rear Admiral Simon Williams, the Prior of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, attended the service as did Geraint Richards, the High Sheriff of Cornwall.
St Austell cadets, badgers and volunteers received awards from the rear admiral, and unit manager Margaret Watts was also presented with a special award by the high sheriff.
The mayor of St Austell Colin Hamilton and his wife Maggie accompanied the St Austell unit while at the cathedral as did unit president Cllr Andrea Lanxon.
Musical performances were given by Pendeen Silver Band and Pelynt Male Voice Choir.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.