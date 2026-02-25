A CORNWALL councillor has dramatically switched political allegiance, joining the Conservatives in a move he says is driven by a desire for “serious” leadership and a clear plan for Cornwall’s future.
Cllr Rob Parsonage, elected in May 2025 to represent Torpoint on Cornwall Council, had been a key figure in Reform UK’s breakthrough at County Hall last May.
As leader of the Reform group, he helped oversee the election of 28 councillors. However, just months later, internal turmoil saw a string of resignations, with Parsonage stepping down as group leader before leaving the party and sitting as an Independent.
Now, after what he describes as months of reflection, he has formally joined the Conservatives – and used the moment to set out his vision for what he believes Cornwall and the country need next.
“I resigned as leader of Reform UK Cornwall because they were not serious about delivering change,” he said. “After months of reflection as an Independent councillor I have decided to join the Conservatives.”
Cllr Parsonage said his decision was rooted in a belief that the Conservative party, under its new national leadership, has rediscovered clarity and purpose.
“Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, I see a changed Conservative Party with a clear purpose: to keep taxes under control, protect frontline services, and get Britain working again,” he said.
He pointed to recent budget debates at County Hall as a turning point, contrasting what he described as Reform’s inaction with Conservative intervention.
“That was clearly demonstrated when Reform UK were silent and failed to table an alternative budget,” he said. “The Conservatives stepped forward and successfully defended 24/7 free bus passes for Cornish pensioners and disabled residents.”
Cllr Parsonage framed his switch as being about delivery rather than labels, arguing that Cornwall needs an opposition prepared to challenge the Liberal Democrat administration robustly and consistently.
“The Conservative Party is under new leadership. And I am proud to be part of their team that will deliver positive change for Cornwall and the rest of the country,” he added.
Conservative group leader Cllr Connor Donnithorne welcomed Cllr Parsonage as an experienced councillor with valuable industry knowledge.
“Rob brings with him extensive ‘real world’ experience within the UK defence industry and will continue to be an effective, hardworking councillor for Torpoint.
“Rob joining the Conservatives demonstrates we are a party under new leadership – united and with a clear purpose to lower taxes, support small businesses and get Britain working again.
“Kemi is leading the fightback against Labour’s disastrous policies, forcing U-turn after U-turn. Here in the Duchy, we’re leading the opposition to the Liberal Democrats – and we’re a united team focussed on making Cornwall an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Cllr Rowland O’Connor, leader of the Cornish Independent Non-Aligned Group (CING), said: “I wish Cllr Parsonage well in his decision to join the Conservative group at Cornwall Council. Political life involves difficult choices, and party affiliation is ultimately a matter for each individual councillor. What matters most is that we all remain focused on delivering for our residents.
“Cllr Parsonage was elected to serve the people of Torpoint and I hope his new position enables him to continue representing them effectively. The residents of Cornwall expect all councillors - regardless of party - to prioritise practical outcomes over political labels.
“CING remains committed to being a steady, Cornwall-first voice - focused on transparency, accountability, and practical solutions grounded in local priorities. We will continue to work with colleagues across all groups, including the Conservatives, where there is common ground that benefits our communities.”
