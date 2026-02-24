RESIDENTS of the St Austell area are being invited to play a direct role in shaping the future of local health and wellbeing services, as part of a series of neighbourhood events taking place across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly this February and March.
The event will be held at Chi Austel in White River Place on Tuesday, March 3, and is open to patients of St Austell Healthcare and Mevagissey Surgery.
Stewart Smith, clinical director for St Austell Healthcare neighbourhood health team, said: “These events are about listening. Signing up to a workshop is one of the best ways to share your ideas and help us plan services that truly meet local needs.”
The event is taking place as part of NHS Cornwall’s ‘Caring Where It Matters’ campaign, which focuses on delivering services closer to home and designing care with communities. Feedback from residents will directly inform new neighbourhood health and wellbeing plans.
Hundreds of local people attended the first three events held in Lanivet, Camborne and Truro, sharing thoughtful and practical ideas – with voices ranging from GP Patient Participation Group members to 6-year-old schoolchildren.
Derek Thomas, place director for Central Cornwall Integrated Care Area, said: “We want people to feel confident that their views really do influence how services develop locally. This is a genuine opportunity to have your say, and by taking part – whether through a workshop, a drop-in visit, or online – residents can help us focus on what will make the biggest difference to health and wellbeing in their area.”
Residents can drop in anytime from 10am to 4pm to:
- Meet their local Integrated Neighbourhood Team
- Get local health and wellbeing advice
- Visit wellbeing stalls at our winter wellbeing marketplace
- Get oral health tips from Smile Together CIC and signposting to dental services
- View a selection of mobility equipment hosted by Cornwall Mobility
Workshops will take place from 1pm to 3pm, with an additional online session from 6pm to 7.30pm for those who prefer – booking workshops in advance is encouraged. A light lunch will be provided, and help with travel is available if needed.
During the workshop, the local health and care system will:
- Share updates on current priorities and local work underway
- Explain how the NHS 10 Year Health Plan will be delivered at neighbourhood level
- Introduce local neighbourhood health teams
Discussions will also explore bigger questions, such as:
- How can we make it easier for communities to stay healthy?
- What barriers prevent people from staying well?
- What practical ideas could make the biggest local difference?
Integrated Neighbourhood Teams, formed of groups of health and care professionals, are already working together across local areas to better connect services and deliver care closer to home. These events strengthen that approach by bringing residents directly into the conversation.
More than 1,000 people have already taken part in the online survey which is open until March 3 at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/embeds/projects/34964/survey-tools/52241. An Easy Read version is also available and can be returned by Freepost.
Full details, booking information and contact details for the event can be found on the event webpage at cios.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved/caring-where-it-matters/youre-invited-to-the-neighbourhood-health-and-wellbeing-events-2026/chi-austel/.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.