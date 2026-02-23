A PENSIONER from Cornwall who experienced an “extraordinary response” to cancer treatment offered in a clinical trial is sharing his story and spreading the message that there is always hope.
At one stage it was thought the disease that grandfather Rod Richardson was suffering from would prove to be incurable but thanks to the cutting-edge treatment he received he was soon in remission.
The 77-year-old from St Austell said the treatment he has been given by Dr David Tucker and the haematology research team at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in Truro has transformed his life.
The father-of-two and grandfather-of-five speaks passionately about the support he has received, describing the team as brilliant. He said he actually looks forward to attending appointments and that their kindness, professionalism and compassion has left a lasting impression.
Rod said: “What they’ve done has allowed me to live an active life again. I even enjoy coming to my appointments. I consider the haematology department to be a centre of excellence ”
A hospital spokesperson said: “After being offered a place on a clinical trial, Rod experienced an extraordinary response to the trial treatment. In just four weeks, following only four doses, he saw a dramatic improvement in his condition and his cancer, which was at one stage thought to be incurable, was soon declared as being in remission.
“The result was life-changing, giving him the opportunity to return to the active lifestyle he loves. He has since cycled solo through France and Spain and carried out physical voluntary work for a local tree nursery. He continues to enjoy a positive, energetic approach to life which is supported by regular meditation and a commitment to staying active.”
Rod is sharing his story to give hope to others facing uncertainty and to highlight the impact research can have.
