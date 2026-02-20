A REALITY TV star from Cornwall who has twice been “dumped” from the Love Island series has declared that “being a barber is my first love”.
Thirty-year-old Konnor Ewudzi found fame when he appeared in series 11 of Love Island in 2024. Since leaving the show without finding love, the “islander” has gone on to enjoy spells working as a model and as a television sports broadcaster. But barbering remains his favourite job.
In January of this year, Konnor, who has more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, was invited to join the latest Love Island: All Stars series in South Africa.
A post on Instagram announcing he would be back in the villa on the show received more than 38,000 likes.
One fan of the show said: “Love Konnor! Such a lovely guy, hope he finds his girl this time round, I’m rooting for him.”
Stylish Konnor, known for high-energy personality, replied to the comment thanking the person for her support.
He also thanked a fan who said of him: “One of the nicest guys to go on Love Island.”
ITV, when promoting the Love Island: All Stars series, said: “Hosted by Maya Jama and voiced by Iain Stirling it comes hot on the heels of the finale of the 12th series, which was dubbed ‘TV gold’ by fans who hailed it ‘iconic’ with its summer of jaw-dropping twists and turns.
“Once again, fan-favourite islanders from across 10 years of the show will return to the famous villa in search of that much-wanted spark, while navigating the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and unfinished business.”
Konnor didn’t reach the finale of the show and now he is back in St Austell where he has big plans for the future as a barber.
He will be taking on the management of the St Austell Barbershop in the spring with a proposal to revamp its look and feel in the summer. The barbershop will undergo a relaunch with a new name yet to be announced.
Konnor told us: “Being in the villa not once but twice has been such a rewarding experience – I love all the opportunities it brings and adore modelling. But being a barber is my first love.
“I can’t wait to work on the rebrand of the barbers this year – really looking forward to showcasing the new vibe and style. It’s so exciting being a young businessman from Cornwall and yet be able to work on a national platform.
“All of the support I have received from viewers and locals is truly humbling and I hope to continue to make everyone proud of me as the year continues. Watch this space!”
Love Island, and Love Island: All Stars, has proved to be one of ITV’s biggest shows for 16-34 audiences, having been the most popular show of the day among the demographic more than 450 times. The show has also been streamed on ITVX over two billion times and reaches an average of 17.5 million viewers a year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.