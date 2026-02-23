A PLAN has been put forward to build up to 30 flats on a commercial site in St Austell.
Outline planning permission is being sought from Cornwall Council to clear the Beech Motors site in Albert Road through demolition and then construct the housing.
Objections have been raised by nearby residents over potential loss of privacy, overshadowing, loss of light and highways issues.
The site is in a built-up area within walking distance of the town centre. The large commercial building on the plot is said to have come to the end of its natural lifespan and the previous commercial use of the site as a motor vehicle repair garage has stopped.
Planning consultant Ivan Tomlin, of Planning For Results, has told St Austell town councillors that the application has been submitted on behalf of site owner Matthew Halliday to assess the planning authority’s appetite for a residential development at the location.
Mr Tomlin said that if outline planning permission was granted, matters such as access and appearance would be considered at the next stage.
Town councillors said that a new two-storey building could be acceptable but they had concerns about any development with regard to the site being in an elevated position and surrounded by housing. There were also concerns about a lack of parking in the area.
The councillors voted to support the outline planning application. However, because the site is in an elevated position and surrounded by residential properties, the council would like Cornwall Council to consider limiting the number of flats and restricting the height of the development to two storeys, thus reducing any impact on neighbouring properties.
Town councillors noted the parking congestion in the surrounding area and said they would like to see adequate parking on the site for each flat created.
Cornwall Council will make the final decision on the application.
