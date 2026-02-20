TOWN councillors in St Austell have objected “in the strongest of terms” to plans for additional car parking charges in the neighbouring town of Par.
The councillors are against Cornwall Council proposals to introduce winter charges at its car parks at Par beach and to bring in charges at the St Andrew’s Pond and Hamley’s Corner car parks.
The councillors felt the proposed changes would hit residents from the urban areas of St Austell, many on low incomes, who use the car parks to access areas, like the beach, for daily exercise.
They said the economy and vitality of Par could be affected by any changes, and there were also concerns that Cornwall Council costs associated with introducing charges would not be recovered within a sensible timescale.
