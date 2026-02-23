A STRIKING original painting by St Cleer artist Chris Bashford will take centre stage this Saturday (February 28) as the star prize in a high-profile raffle at the “Rock the Bells” fundraising concert.
The one-off artwork – an atmospheric oil on canvas capturing St Cleer Church – has been created especially for the event, which aims to raise vital funds for the St Cleer bells restoration project.
A total of 18 valuable prizes, generously donated by local businesses and residents, will be won on the night, adding extra excitement to an evening already packed with live music and performance.
Headlining the concert is locally based four-piece band Ides of Sedition, known for blending 1977-style punk rock with indie electronica. The bill also features storyteller and community artist Sue Field alongside composer, singer and fiddle player Martha Woods. All performers are waiving their usual fees in support of the campaign.
Chris, a founder member of Ides of Sedition, has built a career spanning both visual art and music. With a fine art degree to his name, he has designed record sleeves for internationally renowned performers, worked as a sign-writer and co-ran an art gallery in Margate.
Now living close to St Cleer Church, he said the historic building – and the sound of its bells – inspired the piece. The painting took two weeks to complete.
“It’s an atmospheric painting which is in part a response to the fact that I have that building in my view every day. I have put a lot of love into it,” he said.
St Cleer tower currently houses six bells, several nearing 300 years old and approaching the end of their ringing life. The project will see eight redundant bells donated and two new ones cast, creating a full peal of ten to secure the tradition for generations to come.
“Rock the Bells” takes place at St Cleer Church on Saturday evening. Tickets available at wegottickets.com/event/685108.
