THE winter months can seem very long and dark with short days and long evenings. This can affect our mood and make us feel low. New research suggests that we can improve our mood by developing our creativity into a daily habit.
Professor Daisy Fancourt suggests in her new book Art Cure that being around art of some sort is good for us. The research says that this can help us enjoy longer, happier and healthier lives. In one study, it showed that those who had regular engagement with the arts had a 31 per cent lower risk of dying even after allowing for socio-economic, demographic and health factors.
Other studies have shown that contact with the arts (which can include visiting museums or attending live music) can make us physiologically younger. A monthly cultural interaction can almost halve our chances of depression.
Engaging with creative activities doesn’t need to be confined to going to a museum or a concert. It can also involve doing something creative yourself. This might take a variety of forms.
Joining a book club or a craft group can foster a sense of community and this can help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.
Slowing down and really looking at a painting can help us to be mindful.
Learning a new skill can give us a sense of control and a sense of achievement which can boost our mental health. It also can give us access to a new community.
I know that I enjoy being creative by undertaking crochet and knitting and also going to some craft groups. Other forms of being creative could include being in the garden and planting up pots or borders.
So why not give one of the above activities a go? It could make a real difference to your mental health.
Lesley Pallett
Zenara Therapeutics
