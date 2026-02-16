Her unique bardic name is Gwithyades Hengovyow, which translates to ‘Keeper of Traditions’. She has a range of previous experience and is now a storyteller, singer, author. Her belief that heritage is an integral part of who we are, was evident through her enthusiasm about our traditions. Deciding what marks the start of spring was her first question – could it be Imbolc (celebrated around February 1) or is it when each of the Magnolia trees in the six great gardens has 50 blooms? Further celebrations in Cornwall such as St Piran’s Day, the ‘Obby ‘Oss, Picarus night, Trevithick day and the Black Prince Flower Boat procession were explained and members were very interested in their history. The stealing of the Maypole in Lanreath and Pelynt along with the Hurling of the Silver Ball (a game with no rules!) amused us – definitely more comfortable to watch than partake. Other traditions are dolly dunking in West Penwith, the cuckoo feast in Towednack and Tansys Golowan – where midsummers eve bonfires are lit across the county. Kathy speaks Cornish and talked about the day she was made a Bard – even showing us the book that is a part of the Gorsedh ceremonies.