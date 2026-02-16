Liskeard
Alpaca Trekking
ALPACA Trekking at Ninestones Farm near Liskeard has launched a crowdfunder to repair storm damage, aiming to raise £500 to rebuild vital infrastructure.
“After the storm, we were hit hard and left uncertain,” said a spokesperson. “Our field shelters, quietly protecting everything we rely on, were damaged. Without them, daily life feels exposed and fragile.
“We’ve always done things the right way, even when it’s tough. This setback is heavy, and rebuilding will take time and money we hadn’t planned for.
“If you can help – whether with a donation or by sharing our story – you’ll make a real difference to a small business doing its best to carry on. Every contribution counts and your support means the world to us.”
The crowdfunder can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/ehgh97-field-shelters
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On February 20 there will be ‘Food for Thought’ with Rev Robert Saunders at 10am, with bacon baps to be served.
On Febraury 22 the Sunday service will be with Rev David Hart at 10am.
St Ive
Village hall
ON Sunday, February 22, the united service will be held at St Ive Village Hall.
Starting at 10.30am, this will be led by Rev Stuart Reed, with Holy Communion.
Tea/coffee will be serviced following the service. All are welcome.
At St Ive Parish Church there will be a concert given by Will Keating and True Foxes on Saturday February 28, starting at 7pm. Tickets £12 on the door. Bar and refreshments.
The United Lent Lunches will be held at St Ive Parish, on Friday March 20 and 27, the first being held on Friday 13. Starting at noon till 1.30pm.
Home made soups available. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
THE next Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will take place on Monday, March 2, starting at 7.30pm.
The guest speaker will be Dale Wood, on Bee Keeping, at Callington Methodist Church, held in the Guild room. All welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour.
Everyone is welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor's Church
MONDAYS weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, February 22 - morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul's Church, Upton Cross
MEET & Eat Breakfast at the Cross Link Centre, Upton Cross at 10am.
Messy Church
THIS will restart on January 17 and continue on the third Saturday morning every month from 9.30am to noon at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre (former Methodist Chapel).
It begins with breakfast - sausages and /or bacon in a bap, croissants, cereal, toast, jam and marmalade, scrambled or boiled eggs, juice, tea and coffee. Then move on to games or craft, loosely based on a Bible story. Do come along, even if just for a cup of coffee or merely to stay for breakfast. The only rule is that children under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.
Messy Church is all age, however, so if you are eighty or so and just fancy chatting with someone for half an hour, all are very welcome. Stay for as long or as little as you wish. For more information contact Maxine on 01579 362611 or [email protected]
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
THE Beavers have been busy with craft work and the Cubs and Scouts have continued with their First Aid Course.
Also some of the young people with Leaders did the hog roast at the Caradon Inn at Upton Cross when their Christmas lights were switched on. The funds were for the group and the Linkinhorne Parish Hall.
Last term the Beavers also made decorations, Christingles and sent letters to Father Christmas and met a very special visitor in the porch at St Paul's Church who gave them a gift each.
Members of the group met at Minions Shop for their carol singing and hot chocolate, all finds were raised for the Air Ambulance and Blood Bikes.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
THE WI welcomed five visitors this month, some who have recently moved to the village and are keen to meet the community.
Also in attendance was local councillor, Jim Gale. Pensilva WI have so far donated 10½lb of used stamps to CFWI – thanks went to those who continue to donate – all still happily received in the box at Millennium House.
Cornwall’s spring and summer traditions was the theme for the February speaker, Cornish Bard Kathy Wallis.
Her unique bardic name is Gwithyades Hengovyow, which translates to ‘Keeper of Traditions’. She has a range of previous experience and is now a storyteller, singer, author. Her belief that heritage is an integral part of who we are, was evident through her enthusiasm about our traditions. Deciding what marks the start of spring was her first question – could it be Imbolc (celebrated around February 1) or is it when each of the Magnolia trees in the six great gardens has 50 blooms? Further celebrations in Cornwall such as St Piran’s Day, the ‘Obby ‘Oss, Picarus night, Trevithick day and the Black Prince Flower Boat procession were explained and members were very interested in their history. The stealing of the Maypole in Lanreath and Pelynt along with the Hurling of the Silver Ball (a game with no rules!) amused us – definitely more comfortable to watch than partake. Other traditions are dolly dunking in West Penwith, the cuckoo feast in Towednack and Tansys Golowan – where midsummers eve bonfires are lit across the county. Kathy speaks Cornish and talked about the day she was made a Bard – even showing us the book that is a part of the Gorsedh ceremonies.
Many Cornish members were surprised at just how many traditions they were unaware of – but we are all keen to look out for some of these events and go along to celebrate!
Competition winners: (Plenty of piskies to choose from!)
Flower of the month: 1st Jill Pascoe, 2nd Frances Tucker, 3rd Sue Turpin.
A Cornish good luck charm: 1st Mary Yates, 2nd Frances Tucker, 3rd Jenny Rendle.
Next meeting: Wednesday, March 11, 7.15pm. M2 catering will be doing a ‘Cooking with Chocolate’ demonstration. All are welcome to come along as visitor if anyone might be interested in joining.
Callington
Methodist Church
THANKS were expressed to those who came out to support a special ‘Community Pancake Party’ held at Callington Methodist Church this weekend to coincide with Valentine’s Day.
Louise James, children and families worker for Callington and Gunnislake Section of the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit, said: “A big thank you to everyone - young and not so young - who came to support the Intergenerational Flippin' Marvellous Pancake Party on Valentine's Day at Callington Methodist Church.”
Thanks were also expressed to those who donated ingredients, cooked, served, made drinks, ate and washed up.
A variety of exciting crafts and challenges were on offer which everyone enjoyed. We raised a total of £106.50 for Callington Foodbank.
Saltash
Town council
RESIDENTS are being invited to shine a spotlight on Saltash’s unsung heroes as nominations open for the 2026 Civic Awards.
Saltash Town Council is urging the community to come forward and recognise the individuals and groups whose dedication, kindness and hard work help make the town thrive.
Held annually, the awards recognise the dedication, achievement and community spirit that help shape life in Saltash. From volunteers and young achievers to sporting heroes and cultural champions, the awards shine a spotlight on those who consistently go the extra mile for the town.
Residents can now submit nominations using the official nomination form – with councillors encouraging as many people as possible to take part.
Among the categories is Contribution to the Community, honouring individuals or voluntary groups who bring people together, improve the town environmentally or aesthetically, or give their time to help others.
The Youth Achievement Award recognises an individual aged 18 or under who has made a significant positive impact, whether through acts of bravery, kindness, leadership or exceptional commitment to their community.
The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates long-standing dedication to Saltash, acknowledging those who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment over many years.
Other categories include the Youth Group Leader Award, recognising inspirational volunteer leadership; Sporting Achievement, celebrating excellence in sport or dedication behind the scenes at local clubs; and Cultural Contribution, which highlights individuals who have enriched the town’s cultural life.
The council has noted awards are presented at the discretion of the panel. As a result, some categories may not be awarded in a given year, while others could have more than one recipient.
The Civic Award Policy and nomination form are available to download from the council’s website. A Word version of the nomination form can be requested by emailing [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.