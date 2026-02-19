A CORNISH hotel and golf club is celebrating a remarkable milestone for one of its most cherished members.
Brian Liggat, the club secretary at Lanhydrock Hotel and Golf Club, has been at the heart of the club for over 30 years and recently marked his 80th birthday.
A proud ‘Cornish boy,' Brian first joined what was then Bodmin Golf and Country Club in 1991, after attending an open day. Shortly afterwards, he was invited by the club captain to take on the role of secretary - a position he has held ever since.
“Brian has been a constant and cherished presence here at Lanhydrock,” said Clare Bond, owner and director at Lanhydrock Hotel and Golf Club. “His dedication, warmth and legendary sense of humour have made him a part of everyone’s life here. He has helped shape Lanhydrock into more than just a golf club - it’s a true community and we’re delighted to celebrate this milestone with him.”
Reflecting on his time at the club, Brian said: “In 1993, Bodmin Golf and Country Club went into administration and was purchased by Hermon and Martin Bond - and I stayed on as the business transitioned to what we now know as Lanhydrock Hotel and Golf Club.
“33 years later, I’m still here, loving golf, having fun and spending time with friends who are like family - making memories I’ll never forget along the way.”
Among his proudest achievements at Lanhydrock is supporting countless events, from open competitions and away days to club captains' charity initiatives, which have raised over £100,000 for worthwhile causes.
“Being part of all the club’s events over the years has been a real joy,” said Brian. “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together and supporting causes that really make a difference. Knowing I've been involved in that and helped create those memories makes me feel very proud.”
To mark his 80th birthday, 55 members celebrated with a special golf day, while Brian also enjoyed a long weekend at The Belfry - a world-famous golf destination and four-time host of the Ryder Cup - with his son Wayne, grandson Jack, and wider family, creating a truly memorable birthday celebration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.