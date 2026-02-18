ST DOMINIC Parish Council has announced a casual vacancy for the role of Parish Councillor and is inviting applications from eligible local residents.
To qualify, applicants must either be registered to vote in St Dominic, live, work, or own property in the parish or within three miles of its boundary. The role is voluntary and involves contributing to local decision-making and community projects.
Interested candidates should submit a written application to the Parish Clerk, Anne-Marie Clark, outlining their interest, relevant skills or experience, and confirmation of eligibility. Applications can be sent to 7 Church Street, Landrake, PL12 5ER, or via [email protected].
The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday, February 23. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to speak at the council meeting on Wednesday, March 4.
