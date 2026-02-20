TWO ‘city style’ digital advertising boards could soon be a presence on the historic streets of Bodmin if planning approval is granted by Cornwall Council.
The Urban Innovation Company has submitted a planning application to install two ‘city-style’ digital advertising boards featuring public amenities at two selected locations in Bodmin.
If approved, their ‘Pulse Smart Hubs’ will be installed at locations at the edge of Honey Street and on Fore Street in the town.
However, the siting of the proposed advertisement boards has been met with concern from a former mayor, who was particularly critical of one being next to a monument commemorating the 1497 Cornish rebellion.
With the sold advertising paying for the upkeep of the digital LED boards, which the company says will offer a range of community amenities, including a public access defibrillator.
Other benefits of the proposals listed by the Urban Innovation Company include free access to the following: Built-in Public Access Defibrillator, built-in nasal Naloxone opioid antagonist (a drug used under controlled conditions for the emergency treatment of a drug overdose) and an emergency safety button to support anyone who is vulnerable.
Other benefits include a 999-emergency service button, free phone calls with a built-in speaker and receiver, free Wi-Fi, digital wayfinding/mapping, wireless mobile phone charging and hyper-local information on what’s on, council services and helplines.
In the planning application, the company added: “The design of the Pulse Smart Hubs has been developed over time and is a high quality, multifunctional piece of street furniture which maximises the services available to the public within a footprint smaller than a traditional public call box.
“The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and provision of open-source data provide endless potential applications that will see the use of the Hub evolve. The two proposed digital displays form part of the offer to local stakeholders and will be made available for a wide range of public uses.
“They are a key element of the proposal as they will support the advertising required to make the scheme viable without any capital or revenue costs to the Council or the public.”
It is the latest application by the Urban Innovation Company to introduce it’s multi-function advertising boards in Cornwall – and comes just weeks after an application in Bude was met with negative reception.
Cllr Andy Coppin, the former mayor of Bodmin, said he was not in favour of the plans. He stated: “I don’t see that anyone with a grain of common sense would think that it’s a good idea to put tacky advertising video screens in front of heritage assets. The turret clock and Flamank monument and precious to Bodmin. It is completely disrespectful to put this kind of thing anywhere near them.”
The application is currently under consideration by Cornwall Council, which will make the final decision on whether to grant consent for the installation of the two digital smart hubs.
The full plans can be found using reference PA26/00797 on the Cornwall Council website.
