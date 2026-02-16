FRAUD
JETHRO ADAMS, 54, of Trewithen Farm, Laneast has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with fraud by abuse of position when he was the general manager of North Cornwall Bottle Gas and Solid Fuel on the Pennygilliam Industrial Estate in Launceston. Between January 2022 and May 2025, he is alleged to have gained at least £85,570 dishonestly for himself. His case is listed for 6 March and he was released on conditional bail not to contact the owners of the business or attend the business.
SEXUAL OFFENCES
PETER GILBERT, 54, of Laira Place, Plymouth was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at Newquay and Truro between 2019 and 2022. He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced today (18 February).
BRADLEY FITZPATRICK, 21, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman at Bodmin between 1 and 30 June 2022 and on 1 July 2022 as well as causing a woman to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity and sexually assaulting her without her consent in November 2022. At earlier court hearings he pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 17 December 2021. He has pleaded guilty to making ten of the most serious Category A indecent videos of a child, 11 Category C images of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing an act of intercourse with an unknown animal. He will stand trial on 3 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact prosecution witnesses and was put on a curfew to remain at his home between 8pm and 8am daily.
HAYDEN BRAY, 27, of Hawks Park, Lower Burraton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexual assault and criminal damage last March. His case is listed for 6 March and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
MARTIN THOMAS, 25, of Carlyon Close, Meadow Road, Lanreath changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of, in August 2023, attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls who he did not believe were aged 16 or over. He will be sentenced on 19 March.
FRANCIS WELLS, 81, of Back Commercial Street, Barnoldswick was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of numerous historic sexual offences against two girls at Torpoint. They include raping a girl aged under 16 and raping and inciting another girl, who was aged under 14, to commit an act of gross indecency with him. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 7 April.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
JAMIE BELL, 20, of Portuan Road, West Looe who has pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman at Looe between June and July 2024 and raping a woman in October 2023 has had his cases adjourned until 2 April. He was released on conditional bail not to enter Liskeard except to go to the hospital to visit his grandmother when accompanied by a parent, for pre-arranged dental appointments or to transit through on a train to Plymouth to attend the Job Centre. He must live at his address in Portuan Road and not contact five prosecution witnesses. In his most recent hearing he was found not guilty of engaging in coercive behaviour between 2019 and 2025 and threatening violence at Looe in April 2025 when the prosecution offered no evidence. These cases were discharged.
ASSAULT
SIMON HARRINGTON, 58, of Old Rectory Close, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Truro last October. He was ordered to pay her £300 compensation, a £80 surcharge, £85 costs and fined £200.
IMOGEN ADAMS, 31, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Minorca Lane on 19 January. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
MATTHEW BRADFIELD, 50, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell on 21 December and stealing two bottles of alcohol from the Co-operative. He was sent to prison for ten weeks because his victim, who was left in fear, was serving the public and protecting his staff. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation.
MARC TUFT, 21, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer occasioning him actual bodily harm at Menacuddle Lane, St Austell on 15 August and assaulting a police officer at Wilson Way, Par on 6 February. He will be sentenced on 21 April.
STEWART BROOME, 38, of Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, threatening her with a knife and damaging an oven at a property on Bodwannick View, Bodmin on 8 February. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 10 March.
JO FARWELL, 42, of Montgomery Road, Penwithick was remanded in custody until 20 February when she will face charges of assaulting a woman and using threatening behaviour at Montgomery Road as well as breaching a restraining order by attending Penwithick Fish and Chip Shop and contacting a woman on 2 January.
BRENDON SELF, 28, of Jago Close, Liskeard has been sent to prison for 23 weeks for numerous assaults on different victims. He was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Liskeard on 30 April in what was described as a life-altering, terrifying experience leaving her living in fear. He was ordered to pay her £400 compensation. In separate cases, he pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman and criminal damage at Pengover Road, Liskeard on 18 June and assaulting a man when he used his head as a weapon in an unprovoked attack and verbally racially abused his victim’s partner at Liskeard on 10 June. He has to pay £30 compensation to the car owner, £300 to his second assault victim and £100 compensation to the victim of his racially aggravated behaviour. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact the woman he assaulted until 5 February 2028.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with 20 offences. They include assaulting a man at Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 3 February, assaulting and strangling a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a bedroom unit at an address in Bodmin on 6 February, numerous shoplifting offences, breach of a criminal behaviour order and making off without paying a taxi fare from Truro to Bodmin. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 10 March.
SHAY ILES, 20, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and stealing £250 cash from a man at Sainsbury’s, Bodmin on 30 December, stealing £20 cash from another man at a property in Fore Street, Bodmin and possessing 0.2g of diamorphine at Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin on 8 January. He will be sentenced on 5 March and was remanded in custody.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
JONATHAN DAVIDSON, 44, of Cheviot Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, a Kubaton stick, at The Crescent, Newquay on 17 January. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
DEATH THREAT
CHRISTOPHER COSSLETT, 40, of Crescent Road, Bridgend has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Looe on 21 May, sending a message threatening to slit a woman’s throat. The case was listed for 6 March.
ARSON
JASON TUCKER, 38, of Miners Close, Tregony has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with taking a Toyota from Newquay without the consent of the owner on 7 February and, on 8 February, arson by setting fire to a bed with intent to endanger life. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 10 March.
STALKING
GARY BEATSON, 52, of St Austell Road, Blazey Gate has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with stalking a woman involving serious alarm/distress between March 2025 and February 2026 when he repeatedly called, messaged, wrote letters and attended her home before sending a Snapchat friends request. His case was listed for 13 March and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Chacewater or contact his alleged victim.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
THOMAS HEWER, 37, of Tremeddan Terrace, Liskeard was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 8 February not to contact or threaten a woman.
BURGLARY
ANDRE SAUNDERS, 31, of NFA has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on a charge of burgling a home at Trelawney Road, Newquay and stealing property including a television, an Armani watch, perfume and a Playstation in August 2024. His case is listed for 12 March.
THEFT
LIAM JEWITT, 28, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing eight packs of steak from Lidl in Saltash on 24 July. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £73.59 compensation.
KIMBERLY BECKETT, 43, of Little Meadows, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal bike from the Swan Hotel in Wadebridge on 6 September. She was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £320 compensation.
RORY LAKE, 38, of Moorland Road, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 12 March after he pleaded guilty to stealing £30 worth of goods from Lidl in Launceston on 2 February and £421 worth of goods from Marks & Spencer in Launceston on 31 January. He was in breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence.
BAIL OFFENCE
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell who failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court in November to answer a charge of aggravated burglary from a home in Penrice Park, St Austell in April 2024 admitted failing to surrender to bail and has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on 12 May.
BREACH OF ORDER
DANIEL GREGORY, 25, of Dobell Road, St Austell has been given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after he failed to comply with a community order he was sentenced to for numerous shoplifting offences in St Austell and theft of an electric pedal cycle from the Queens Head Hotel.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
MARTIN HAMBLY, 52, of Trenant Farm, Menheniot has been sent to Truro Crown Court to face seven charges including five under the Animal Welfare Act. They include failing to provide a cow with prompt effective treatment to prevent it suffering and allowing cattle access to hazardous items. His case was listed for 10 March.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
MARTIN EDWARDS, 37, of Meadow Rise, St Columb pleaded guilty to driving at Truro on 12 October with 4.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £414 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.
RICHARD HILL, 48, of Hendra Road, St Dennis changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Penwinnic Parc, St Agnes whilst unfit through drugs. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £1038 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
MICHAEL GEORGE, 59, of NFA, Liskeard has been banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence last August. He was fined £120.
ALFIE STEED, 18, of Darley, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink on the A390 at Newbridge, Liskeard on 15 January. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course. He was fined £420 and ordered to pay a £168 surcharge and £85 costs.
ADAM ROSS, 36, of Hillsview, Crumplehorn pleaded guilty to driving on the A388 at Kelly Bray on 25 September with 4.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 15 May.
KYLE MCEVOY, 18, of Fairfield, St Germans pleaded guilty to driving on the Torpoint Ferry on 18 January with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 surcharge and £85 costs.
