BRENDON SELF, 28, of Jago Close, Liskeard has been sent to prison for 23 weeks for numerous assaults on different victims. He was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Liskeard on 30 April in what was described as a life-altering, terrifying experience leaving her living in fear. He was ordered to pay her £400 compensation. In separate cases, he pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman and criminal damage at Pengover Road, Liskeard on 18 June and assaulting a man when he used his head as a weapon in an unprovoked attack and verbally racially abused his victim’s partner at Liskeard on 10 June. He has to pay £30 compensation to the car owner, £300 to his second assault victim and £100 compensation to the victim of his racially aggravated behaviour. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact the woman he assaulted until 5 February 2028.