A ‘flippin’ good time was had by all at Callington Methodist Church as the community came together for an “Intergenerational Flippin’ Marvellous Pancake Party” on Valentine’s Day.
Youngsters, grandparents and everyone in between packed into the church hall to enjoy stacks of sweet treats, laughter and plenty of syrup-covered smiles – all while raising money for a good cause.
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to donate ingredients, whisk batter, flip pancakes and keep the drinks flowing. Others got stuck in serving, clearing tables and tackling the washing up, proving it really was a team effort from start to finish.
Alongside the tasty treats, a range of fun crafts and challenges kept guests entertained, adding an extra sprinkle of excitement to the afternoon, which raised £106.50 for Callington Foodbank.
