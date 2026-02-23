GREEN-fingered residents in and around Liskeard are being are invited to get involved in the latest series of hands-on gardening sessions aimed at transforming local green spaces.
Meeting at Lower Sungirt car park this Thursday (February 26), the event is part of Cornwall Council’s Urban Green Shoots initiative, a county-wide programme focused on improving urban environments while supporting nature and wellbeing.
By working together on practical projects, organisers hope to strengthen community connections as well as enhance the town’s outdoor areas.
Taking place between 9am and 12 noon, participants are welcome to attend for as much or as little time as they can spare, making the sessions accessible and flexible for all.
The activities are open to people of all ages and abilities. Tools and equipment will be provided, although volunteers are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear appropriate for gardening and the weather conditions.
Urban Green Shoots is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to create greener, healthier and more wildlife-friendly towns across Cornwall. Enhancing urban spaces not only supports biodiversity but also brings wider social and environmental benefits.
Studies show that access to quality green space can have a positive impact on mental health and overall wellbeing. In addition, greener infrastructure can improve drainage, help reduce flood risk and create cooler, shaded areas in built-up environments.
An Urban Ranger has been appointed to work alongside local communities, supporting volunteer groups and delivering nature-focused activities. These groups will help care for the improved sites in the long term, ensuring lasting benefits.
Urban Green Shoots covers a variety of locations across Cornwall, including parks, churchyards, housing estates, road verges, public gardens and urban woodlands.
For more information or to get involved, contact Kelly Strange, Cormac’s Urban Ranger, on 07736 624543 or email [email protected].
