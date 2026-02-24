A SALTASH charity is striking a high note as it celebrates 25 years of supporting local talent – with fresh funding for rising stars and an anniversary concert on the horizon.
The trustees of the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation have approved £1,100 in new donations to help performers across the region pursue their passions in the arts.
Among the beneficiaries are Sister Act, a dynamic quartet of Saltash singing sisters who have just launched their new a cappella group. Their grant will fund new music, uniforms and essential equipment as they build their sound and stage presence.
Contemporary dance student Gracie Beale, currently training in Chichester, will use her award to purchase specialist dancewear and materials to support her studies.
Olivia Cleverley – who wowed audiences in the lead role of Matilda in the West End production of Matilda the Musical – is putting her funding towards advanced training at a leading performing arts school as she continues her professional journey.
Also receiving support is GraceNotes, Saltash’s much-loved ladies’ harmony chorus. The group will use its grant to travel to singing conventions, showcasing the town with their distinctive a cappella performances.
A spokesperson for the trust said the trustees were “delighted to support such worthy recipients” and wished them every success in their chosen disciplines.
The funding comes as the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation marks its 25th anniversary year.
The charity is hosting a ‘Grand Charity Concert’ on Saturday, April 18, from 2pm to 4pm at Saltash Wesley Church. Headlining the afternoon is the Carlton Big Band, joined by special guest vocalist Florence Hope. Audiences can expect timeless Glenn Miller classics and 1940s Big Band favourites in a nostalgic musical tribute to the wartime era.
The trust’s last concert sold out - and organisers are urging music lovers to secure tickets early. They are available from Piglets and Saltash News on Fore Street.
