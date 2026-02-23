A PANTOMIME promising laughter, music and a touch of fairytale magic is being staged by the Trewoon Village Players.
Rapunzel, a fun-filled, family-friendly production set in the whimsical land of Quiffendale, is running at Trewoon Village Hall, near St Austell, from Tuesday, March 3, to Saturday, March 7.
Chloe Mitchell plays Rapunzel, the long-haired heroine stolen as a baby from her royal parents, King Otto (Chris Lobb) and Queen Agnes (Kim Killen).
A spokesperson for Trewoon Village Players said of the pantomime by Nick Lawrence: “Full of colourful characters, catchy songs and classic pantomime fun, Rapunzel promises entertainment for all ages.
“Trewoon Village Players look forward to welcoming audiences to Quiffendale for a production bursting with local talent, humour and fairytale charm.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.