A SALTASH-based contractor is at the heart of Cornwall’s push to become a hub for homegrown lithium production, as enabling works begin at Cornish Lithium’s Cross Lanes project near Truro.
WH Bond & Sons, a family-owned civil engineering and groundworks firm from Saltash, has been appointed to deliver the initial site preparations at the state-of-the-art lithium project. The move underscores Cornish Lithium’s commitment to backing local suppliers and keeping investment, opportunity, and skills within the county.
The Cross Lanes project aims to create one of the UK’s first commercial geothermal-based lithium production facilities. Lithium, a key component of lithium-ion batteries, powers everything from electric vehicles to smartphones and grid-scale energy storage. Exploration drilling in 2023 confirmed that sub-surface brines at Cross Lanes hold strong commercial potential.
WH Bond & Sons’ work will include building access roads, constructing a concrete pad for the drill rig, and creating a temporary water storage lagoon. Completion of these enabling works is expected by late spring, weather permitting. Meanwhile, the existing geothermal well drilled last year will be cleaned and tested.
Phase One, set to begin in early summer, involves drilling two production-scale wells to depths of around 2,000 metres. A three-month testing period will follow through autumn and winter, supported by a modular demonstration plant using Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. Lithium-enriched brines will be pumped from the first well, processed on-site, and reinjected underground via the second well.
The data from these tests will determine lithium quality and quantity, as well as the potential to harness geothermal heat for local homes and businesses. Findings will inform the final investment decision on the site’s commercial viability.
Martin Geissler, VP general manager for Lithium in Geothermal Waters at Cornish Lithium, welcomed WH Bond & Sons to the project.
“This project marks an important step in delivering our contribution to the Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to produce 50,000 tonnes of lithium by 2035. Across our Lithium in Geothermal Waters portfolio, we’re targeting 10,000 tonnes per year, so advancing the Cross Lanes project is a significant milestone towards that ambition.
“We will continue to keep in close contact with our neighbours as the project moves forward, sharing regular updates through our Community Liaison Group and resident communications.”
Shaun Philp, contracting manager at WH Bond & Sons, said: “We’re proud to be working with Cornish Lithium on a project in Cornwall that will have a major national impact and, once we have completed our enabling works, we will watch with interest as this exciting scheme develops.
“As a Cornwall–based business, sustainability, community support and creating opportunities for local people remain central to how we operate. We’re pleased to be supporting a development that will benefit Cornish communities and will continue to work with local suppliers wherever possible. We look forward to developing and nurturing a positive working relationship with Cornish Lithium as the project progresses.”
Cornwall Council granted planning consent for the first phase of the Cross Lanes project, which can be viewed under PA25/05631 on the council’s planning register.
