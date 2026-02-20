LAST month, I reported that the company behind plans for a 32MW solar farm at Trerice in the St Dennis parish had appealed against the decision of Cornwall Council to refuse planning permission for the development. The hearing planned for March 24 has now been shifted to April 21 by the Planning Inspectorate.
Representatives of the applicant are arguing that the St Dennis area has been “influenced by existing industrial and mining activity” and the landscape is therefore “less sensitive” to change and more able to “accommodate” large developments, such as solar farms. It is the same argument as the one used by people pushing the waste incinerator in the 2000s.
St Dennis Parish Council has taken the opposite view and I have assisted them with the submission of further information to this appeal. This includes a document which assesses the historic importance of the Trerice area, the impact of the proposed development on the local landscape and the wider cumulative impact of industrial developments.
The parish council will be making the case that the historic farmland at Trerice – located between existing clay workings and the incinerator – actually has significant value as an important relict landscape that is worthy of protection.
It may interest readers that the parish of St Dennis comprises approximately 1,250 hectares. This includes 350 hectares of the Goss Moor though. Of the remaining 900 hectares, more than 255 hectares have been industrialised.
On a separate issue, the bad weather has caused great harm to roads, and I am continuing to spend a lot of time feeding information and complaints through to the local Cormac manager. I am also monitoring what remedial works are being carried out.
If I can be of assistance to anyone, please feel free to get in contact with me: [email protected] or 07791 876607.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.