Closer to home this week, I was extremely concerned to see footage over the half term period of raw sewage being discharged directly onto Widemouth Bay beach. With families (both visitors and locals alike) visiting our beaches and children playing nearby, I want to make it clear that this is completely unacceptable. Coastal towns and the businesses in them depend on clean, safe waters, and I will be raising this directly with the Water Minister in my upcoming meeting to demand urgent action and proper accountability from those responsible. I also urgently reached out directly to South West Water, to ask specifically what they’re doing on this latest spill, and demanding they bring forward urgent upgrades to stop this from happening again.