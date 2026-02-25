SALTASH is all set for a packed and proud celebration of St Piran’s Day, with a full programme of events bringing the town together in true Cornish style.
From cream teas to community singing – as well as the much-loved Trelawny Shout – Fore Street and beyond will be awash with black and white on Thursday, March 5.
The celebrations begin at 10am at Oaklands Community Centre with a cream tea morning. Residents are invited to enjoy a traditional Cornish cream tea – jam first, of course – alongside tea, coffee and good company in a relaxed setting.
At 10.30am, the focus moves to the Town Square on Fore Street, where the mayor, civic guests and community representatives will gather for a proclamation from the town crier. The short ceremony will include singing and a blessing to honour Cornwall’s patron saint.
At 11am, locals are invited to take part in the symbolic “Walk to England… and back.” The procession will head to the Tamar Bridge pedestrian walkway, pausing at the border before returning to Cornwall in a show of pride, accompanied by music and song.
Celebrations continue at 11.45am at the Cornish Cross with flag waving, speeches and more community singing. If the weather turns wet, events will move to the Guildhall.
From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saltash Library Hub will host “Cups for Cornwall”, offering a free coffee afternoon and a warm welcome to all.
At 1.30pm, Ashtorre Rock will stage a singalong of traditional Cornish songs – a fitting tribute as the community hub also celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.
The day will culminate at 9pm with the much-loved Trelawny Shout, as Saltash joins voices with communities across Cornwall to sing the county’s iconic anthem.
With additional events continuing on Friday and Saturday, Saltash is preparing for a vibrant few days celebrating Cornish heritage, culture and pride.
