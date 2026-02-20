IT feels like for pretty much all of the past month, it hasn’t stopped raining and we have been having regular storm warnings. My division has taken a particular pounding and I have been trying to stay on top of reporting fallen trees, and drainage and highway issues as they arise. My thanks go out to everyone who takes the time to report issues, either to me or via Cornwall Council’s website.
I attended the extraordinary meeting of Carlyon Parish Council and was really pleased to see the parish council vote and move towards a solution that will hopefully see the West Crinnis Field public right of way matter resolved.
In Mevagissey parish, I was pleased to attend and support the parish council’s public event on devolution proposals. A worthwhile endeavour and everyone who I spoke with during my time there valued the information provided.
Following the assumption of responsibility from Cornwall Council for Portmellon beach ramp last year, I asked them to conduct a clean of the ramp. This has now been done and it looks much better.
In St Austell Bay parish, there was a large amount of damage to Porthpean beach’s ramp, with no vehicular access currently in place. I met with Cormac on the day of the damage and have worked with Cornwall Council since to try to ensure the repair works are completed as soon as possible. I understand that they hope to have completed the works before the summer holidays start, although I am working with stakeholders to try to get some vehicular access restored before then.
In Pentewan Valley parish, I assisted residents in getting internet and telephone connections back to their homes and businesses following the storms.
As ever, should anyone need assistance with any matter, please do contact me on 07885 277670 or at [email protected]
