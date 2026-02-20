In St Austell Bay parish, there was a large amount of damage to Porthpean beach’s ramp, with no vehicular access currently in place. I met with Cormac on the day of the damage and have worked with Cornwall Council since to try to ensure the repair works are completed as soon as possible. I understand that they hope to have completed the works before the summer holidays start, although I am working with stakeholders to try to get some vehicular access restored before then.