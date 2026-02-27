VISITORS to popular East Cornwall spots could soon continue enjoying free parking – but Torpoint’s Thanckes Park is set to introduce charges.
Cornwall Council’s Sustainable Growth and Planning Overview and Scrutiny Committee will on Tuesday (March 2) consider proposals recommending that Kit Hill and Tideford car parks remain free, alongside Helland, Pensilva, Poleys Bridge, St Andrews Road at Par, and Wenfordbridge.
Meanwhile, Thanckes Park in Torpoint is proposed to charge £2 per day, with the first hour free, a move aimed at managing high demand while still allowing short visits without cost.
County councillors Andrew Long (Callington and St Dominic) and Kate Ewert (Rame Peninsula and St Germans) have hailed the proposed decision for Kit Hill and Tideford as a victory for community campaigning.
“The proposal to introduce parking meters and charges on Kit Hill sparked an overwhelming response from residents,” said Cllr Long. “We received 1,081 objections during the consultation. Earlier this month, I joined Cllr Dan Rogerson, the portfolio holder for parking, and neighbouring Cllr Adrian Parsons on the Hill to show the reality on the ground. Alongside Callington Town Council and Stoke Climsland Parish Council, we’ve been pressing hard to stop charges being imposed at Kit Hill Country Park.”
Cllr Long added: “The report going to the Scrutiny Committee recommends not introducing charges. Cllr Rogerson acknowledged the moral, ethical and practical issues of charging, and the sheer volume of local feedback clearly made an impact. This is good progress, though the final decision will be made by Cabinet.”
Cllr Ewert also welcomed the proposed outcome for Tideford.
“Good news for Tideford car park in the next stage of this saga! In papers released for the Sustainable Growth and Planning Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday, the recommendation is to NOT charge for parking in Tideford. This is the first step – it will then go to Cabinet for sign-off on March 18,” she said.
“I am really pleased that Cllr Rogerson, the decision maker for this, visited Tideford last week to see the area for himself and get a proper understanding. Unfortunately, though, it looks like Thanckes Park car park has not been so lucky, with a recommendation for a £2 per day charge, first hour free. As said, there are still two steps to go through before this is final, but it’s a positive glimmer for Tideford at least.”
The proposals highlight the balance Cornwall Council is trying to strike in managing parking demand across the county while maintaining access for locals and tourists alike.
