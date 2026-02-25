RESIDENTS are being encouraged to have their say on new specialist support services being developed.
Cornwall Council is launching services to help people with managing mental health and trauma, finding and keeping a home, and day to day living skills, which will be available across Cornwall.
The scheme, which is being developed with local people and other organisations services, aims to help people to build their confidence and independence as well as develop stronger links in their community.
The services will be provided for people over the age of 18 with support needs related to mental health and trauma, homelessness or risk of homelessness, drug or alcohol dependence, autism and learning disabilities
People using the service will have access to one-to-one support focused on confidence and independence, group sessions to learn skills and build connections, help with housing and everyday living, support that is trauma informed and safe and flexible, short-term help based on personal goals.
The services are planned to start in April 2027 once people’s views have been heard and approval has been received from Cabinet.
Cllr Jim McKenna, Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Partnerships, said: “The service will offer short-term, person-centred support to people who approach adult social care or housing services. The aim is to help people feel safe, learn new skills, and move forward independently.
“Cornwall’s health, care and housing services are under pressure. Many people with lots of needs do not get the right help early enough. This new service will offer early, flexible support to help stop crises and reduce the need for more intensive help later.
“We expect the service to help reduce homelessness, reduce avoidable hospital admissions, improve mental health and wellbeing, build confidence and daily living skills and make services easier to use and better connected.”
To have a say visit https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/specialist-prevention-and-intermediate-care
