PUBLIC consultation on a proposed Tamar Tag administration fee change will take place next month, after Tamar Crossings appointed an independent consultant to lead the process.
The consultation, beginning in early March, follows an extraordinary meeting of the Tamar Crossings joint committee last month, where members agreed no decision would be made without first seeking public feedback.
Crucially, the current 80p monthly administration fee will remain in place while the consultation is carried out.
There has already been huge interest from Tamar Tag holders, many of whom rely on the bridge and ferry crossings every day for work, social commitments and vital medical appointments. The scale of engagement highlights just how significant any proposed changes could be for local communities on both sides of the river.
Full details of the consultation will be released shortly. Organisers say the aim is to make the process as accessible and inclusive as possible.
Committee members have for some time made their position clear, which is they want the crossings to be abolished for local people, particularly residents of South East Cornwall who have long been seen as unfairly burdened by toll charges.
However, they also accept that such ambition comes at a price. Without significant external funding or full cost recovery, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry cannot cover essential maintenance and future investment.
The crossings are entirely toll-funded, receiving no direct central government support despite forming a critical transport link between Devon and Cornwall. Now, the committee’s joint chairs, Cllrs Anne Freeman and Andrew Long are set to write to MPs Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall), Ben Maguire (North Cornwall), Luke Pollard (Plymouth Sutton and Devonport) and Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View), as well as the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander MP, urging the introduction of a £499,999 annual Devon and Cornwall Infrastructure Revenue Grant.
The consultation will allow residents, Tamar Tag users and stakeholders to share their views on future options, including the proposed increase. A budget of up to £10,000, funded from existing allocations, has been approved to deliver the exercise and the results will be reported to a future meeting of the joint committee.
Tamar Crossings itself hopes the process will support informed, respectful discussion about the future of the crossings, helping to balance affordability for local people with the need to maintain safe, reliable and sustainable services for the long term.
Chief Officer Philip Robinson, who will lead the consultation, commented: “I welcome the opportunity to consult with residents and users of the crossings and provide some further detail and context over the proposal to increase the tag administration fee, as well as detail around the alternatives to raising income. I encourage everyone to get involved. In the meantime, our work to reduce operating costs will continue at pace.”
The joint committee has a legal duty to deliver a balanced budget and maintain a prudent reserve of £3-million. Current reserves are forecast to fall below £1.4-million by March 2026 and, without action, into deficit in the years following if it continues to operate at a loss.
