TWO local groups have been awarded Cornwall College St Austell’s Key to the Keay community performance grant, giving them the chance to stage a full show at The Keay Theatre in May.
The college has announced Mount Charles Band and Pointe Academy of Dance as the two successful recipients of the initiative, which is designed to give local performers and community groups the opportunity to stage a one-night performance with professional support.
“This grant is about opening the doors of The Keay to the community and removing barriers that can stop people from putting on live performances,” said Laetitia Mayne, head of campus at Cornwall College St Austell.
“The response showed the depth of creative talent we have locally, and we’re proud to be supporting two groups who are rooted in their communities and committed to inclusive performance.”
The Keay is the on-campus performance venue at Cornwall College St Austell. The theatre supports both professional touring productions and local performers, providing a cultural hub for St Austell and the surrounding area.
As part of the grant, the winning groups will gain access to the fully equipped theatre space, alongside technical support, a consultation with the theatre manager, as well as supported marketing promotion. Recipients also retain 100 per cent of ticket income, allowing them to reinvest directly into their own future creative activity.
For the first winner, Mount Charles Band – a long-established local brass band with roots dating back to the late 18th century – their prom-style concert at The Keay Theatre will offer a different performing experience from the band’s usual programme of outdoor and community events.
Megan Taylor, band manager and principal cornet, said: “It’s a really good opportunity to come into a space like this and do what we do best.”
“We love entertaining, and if people are leaving with a smile on their faces, then we’ve done our job. It’s family friendly, affordable and about bringing the community together, giving people a really good evening and raising the profile of brass bands locally.”
For the second winner Pointe Academy of Dance, the award will support their first full school production, a showcase titled Dancing Through the Decades, giving dancers of all ages the chance to perform on a professional stage close to home.
“To be completely honest, it’s an incredibly expensive project to put on a production even with a small school,” said Natalie.
“Winning the grant was a complete shock, but it’s taken a huge weight off our shoulders and made this possible within our local community. We don’t charge any of the families to take part, so being able to say it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can be on the stage, is really important to us.”
The performance will feature dancers aged from two through to adults in their 70s, with many stepping on stage for the first time. Natalie said the experience will help build confidence and give students something to work towards, while any funds raised will be reinvested into equipment and resources for the school.
To book tickets to Mount Charles Band’s performance, visit: www.keaytheatre.co.uk/events/mount-charles-band-the-proms-at-the-keay/
To book tickets to Pointe Academy of Dance Book’s performance visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/pointeacademyofdance
