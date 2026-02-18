CORNWALL Council have confirmed details of upcoming restrictions it plans to introduce on waiting on parts of roads in three habitations in South East Cornwall.
It is planning to introduce no waiting at any time restrictions on stretches of road in Downderry, Liskeard and Menheniot.
Downderry
No waiting at any time at Broads Yard outside car park; main road sections between Fir Cottage and Coombe Park and Treliddion Lane at junction with Main Road.
Liskeard
No waiting at any time at Barras Cross at junction with Venslooe Hill; Venslooe Hill between Numbers 3 and 12 Barras Cross.
Menheniot
Disabled parking bay at any time on the road from Mine Hill to junction north of Courtneys Mill Bridge, opposite Numbers 5 and 7 Poads Trust and outside Fernpass.
- All details on how to make contact in respect of these notices and others can be found on our Public Notices pages or by searching on the Public Notice Portal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.