NEARLY 100 individual bakers and companies entered the first annual Global Pasty Championships at The Lost Gardens of Heligan on Saturday (February 27), in partnership with the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA).
In the traditional Cornish classes, Phat Pasty was named company winner, while Bristol’s Vanessa Farr triumphed in the individual category, with Leo Weller from Liskeard claiming the junior prize.
Rowe’s Bakery won the alternative company category with a feta cheese, butternut squash, spinach and red onion pasty. Bristol’s Max Baker won the individual category with chicken in barbecue sauce, and Finley McKeever topped the junior category with a chicken fajita-themed pasty.
In the World's Fastest Crimper contest, Rowe's bakery operative Michaela Dash from Penryn crimped a single pasty in 5.38 seconds, while eight-year-old Darcey Hill from Mevagissey was the fastest junior with 13.68 seconds).
