Soon after, almost the whole family: Margaretta, four of her sons and three of her daughters, set sail for Canada to join Joseph senior, who had emigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 1909. Joseph, Joseph Gilbert, Harry and Harold were working as ‘powder makers’, Frank was a manager and Pearl was a clerk; all gave their employer as the ‘Burrowite Powder Company’. During WWI Joseph Gilbert Burrows served as a Private in the 94th Battalion of the Canadian Overseas Expeditionary Force from April 1916 to July 1919.