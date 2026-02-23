Sellers might refuse a refund, arguing the items were cheap and obviously fake. They’re breaking the law by selling them and your legal rights still apply. You can claim through your bank: the ‘chargeback scheme’ applies if you paid by debit card, or by credit card if the item cost less than £100. Alternatively, for credit card purchases between £100 and £30,000, make a ‘section 75’ claim with your card supplier.