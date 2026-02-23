I BOUGHT a doll for my child, and now suspect it might be counterfeit. What are my rights?
Counterfeit goods are fake products designed to mimic genuine brands. They are illegal and can also be dangerous.
Counterfeit children’s toys often don’t meet safety standards – for example, poor manufacturing can mean small parts are easily detachable and can pose choking hazards. Clothing, footwear, e-cigarettes, perfumes and media devices can also be counterfeit.
How to spot a knock-off? Watch out for strangely low prices from top brands, spelling mistakes on the advert or packaging, and signs of poor quality - missing security seals, bad or non-existent packaging, blurry logos and poor stitching.
It’s important to buy products from reputable sellers. If you’ve purchased a counterfeit item, there are steps you can take to try and get your money back.
• Within 30 days of purchase: You’re legally entitled to a full refund on fake goods.
• Over 30 days but less than six months: The seller can provide you with a genuine item first; if they can't, they’re legally required to give you a full refund.
• Longer than six months: You’re entitled to a part-refund based on how long you’ve had the item and how much you’ve used it.
Sellers might refuse a refund, arguing the items were cheap and obviously fake. They’re breaking the law by selling them and your legal rights still apply. You can claim through your bank: the ‘chargeback scheme’ applies if you paid by debit card, or by credit card if the item cost less than £100. Alternatively, for credit card purchases between £100 and £30,000, make a ‘section 75’ claim with your card supplier.
Contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 for help getting your money back, and to report counterfeit goods; or report a seller to Trading Standards, which investigates criminal activity.
