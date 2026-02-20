A new permanent play experience is coming to the Eden Project this spring.
The Giant Marble Runs – wooden marble runs weaving through the gardens – will open on Saturday, March 28, in time for the Easter holidays.
The new installation, featuring over 100 metres of interactive track spread across eight unique runs, invites visitors to get out and play in nature, following carved wooden marbles as they twist and turn on a journey through Eden’s gardens.
Crafted from sustainably sourced natural materials, the Giant Marble Runs bring playful, exploratory features that spark curiosity, encourage problem‑solving and invite shared moments of discovery.
Along the way, visitors will encounter many surprises - from spinning maze tables and hand‑powered lifts to aerial runs, tumbling towers, coil runs and chiming channels - all coming together to create a flowing, immersive adventure.
Much like the gardens, the Giant Marble Runs are designed to grow and evolve, with new sections added in the future to continue to build on the site’s explorative, nature‑led play.
The Giant Marble Runs are the latest addition to Eden’s many outdoor play areas, which can be discovered across the site. The charity continues to expand its nature‑inspired experiences, having opened Nature’s Playground in 2023 with its towering tree of life, babbling brook, woodland adventure and giant watercourse.
Eden Project’s general manager, Simon Townsend, said: “Outdoor play is vital for children’s development, nurturing creativity, physical fitness and a deeper connection to the natural world.
“As an educational charity, we’re committed to inspiring learning, development, a connection to nature, and play, and the Giant Marble Runs deliver exactly that. As a permanent addition to our gardens, this new experience is a celebration of everything Eden stands for and a fitting highlight for our 25th anniversary.”
For more information and to book online, visit www.edenproject.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.