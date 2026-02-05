So often we seem to label ourselves, or others, as one type of person or another. The truth is, of course, much more nuanced than that. I like to drink coffee but prefer to do so only in the morning. If I have a glass of wine to drink, then it depends what I am eating as to whether I choose red or white. I have two dogs and two cats and love them both equally – until the cats bring me a gift of something they have caught or until the dogs insist on taking me for a walk in all this rain we have been having. I am an introvert by nature but have learned how to enjoy moments of being an extrovert when in large groups.