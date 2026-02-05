TEA or coffee? Red or white wine? Cat or dog? Extrovert or introvert?
So often we seem to label ourselves, or others, as one type of person or another. The truth is, of course, much more nuanced than that. I like to drink coffee but prefer to do so only in the morning. If I have a glass of wine to drink, then it depends what I am eating as to whether I choose red or white. I have two dogs and two cats and love them both equally – until the cats bring me a gift of something they have caught or until the dogs insist on taking me for a walk in all this rain we have been having. I am an introvert by nature but have learned how to enjoy moments of being an extrovert when in large groups.
Putting ourselves into categories and then assessing ourselves against others seems to be part of our human nature. We make judgements about ourselves and also about others based on our own likes and dislikes.
As Christians, we can sometimes fall into the trap of thinking that there is a particular way we should worship and behave at church, perhaps based on the music styles we prefer or whether we like a more formal/informal approach. If we find ourselves thinking that one way or another is more acceptable to God, then we have failed to see the huge diversity of God’s creation and will limit our ability to receive the full blessing of what is on offer to us.
As we prepare to move into the season of Lent and look toward Easter, may we choose to look beyond our natural place of comfort, giving thanks for the all-encompassing embrace of God through his son, Jesus Christ.
Rev Shona Hoad
Priest in Charge for Fowey, Tywardreath and Golant
