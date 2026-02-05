While those on the path can tune in to the abundance of nature around them, a nearby team of eavesdropping experts is focused on altogether different matters. For inland from Lower Sharpnose Point, south of Stanbury Mouth, is GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) Bude with its series of satellite dishes, these being visible for several miles around. The intelligence and security facility has been operating here since the 1970s and has become a familiar sight in the landscape.