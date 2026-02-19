YES, it’s that time of the church year again. Whatever happened to the 12 months between last Lent and this one?
A time of preparation for Easter and a time to remember the wilderness sacrifice Jesus made. He spent 40 days and nights in the wilderness fasting and living without any of the normal things of life. A time by himself where he endured the temptations of Satan.
So how do we celebrate Lent today? The whole idea of self-sacrifice seems somehow alien to the ethos of society in 2026 Britain. I know this is generalisation, but we seem to be surrounded by the opposite of self-sacrifice. We seem to be surrounded by greed and by an attitude which says “grab what you can”. Impatience and “looking after number one” seem to rule the day.
Self-sacrifice is an important part of the church’s teaching on Lent along with repentance and preparing ourselves for the glorious celebration of Easter. It’s a time for us to spend time by ourselves in quiet reflection, thinking on our faith and our relationship with Christ. It’s a time for self-sacrifice. Traditionally, Christians “give up” something for Lent. What they “give up” is a personal choice – I have a clear memory as a child of offering to give up school for Lent!
No, we “give up” something to remind us of the tremendous sacrifice of Jesus spending 40 days in a wild place. It’s also a time for Christians across the denominations to come together and spend time studying and sharing. In Par this year our Lent series is titled “Christian Unity in a Fragmenting World”. What a challenging title!
This Lent let us spend time in quiet reflection and in remembering Jesus’ sacrifice in the wilderness.
John Diaper
Chair, Par Churches Together
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.