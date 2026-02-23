THE year has barely begun, and already the South West has had incredibly high winds and some of the heaviest rainfall we’ve seen in years.
Storm Chandra has broken most rainfall records across the South West and on the train to Westminster, I pass across the Somerset Levels, which look like lakes. Back home in Truro and Falmouth, people have faced flooded homes, overflowing septic tanks and sewage spilling across streets, creating serious risks to public health.
These events have shown that our infrastructure is struggling to cope. Climate change means more frequent, more intense weather, and unless we adapt, disruption on this scale will only become more common. We need to adapt and build resilience both at a national and individual level.
Storm Goretti left communities across Cornwall without power for days. Some areas are still without mobile and internet connections. In rural communities with already poor and patchy coverage, communication failures can put lives at risk.
When the power goes out, so does much of the modern infrastructure we rely on from boilers, and heat pumps to mobile masts, broadband routers and even main water supplies, as residents in West Cornwall and Flushing sadly experienced.
So we all need to be prepared. A basic emergency kit sounds simple, but it makes a big difference in a power cut, flood or water shortage. The government recommends every household to have a camping stove, bottled drinking water, a battery‑powered radio, torches and spare batteries, power banks kept fully charged, essential medicines, important documents stored safely, hot water bottles, flasks and some non‑perishable food. These small steps can really help in the event of an emergency.
To see if you’re in a flood-risk area, check your postcode at www.gov.uk/check-long-term-flood-risk. You can then sign up for flood warnings. Floodline is available for those who are vulnerable, and someone can be nominated to receive alerts on your behalf.
Telecoms providers must build more resilient networks, but the reality is that long power cuts can disable mobile, broadband and even landlines all at once. In the worst cases, that makes 999 unreachable. Residents should check whether personal alarms or medical devices will work without mobile or broadband coverage, and anyone eligible should sign up to their energy supplier’s Priority Services Register for support during emergencies. Every parish needs a clear emergency plan.
The switch-off of the copper phone network has revealed further vulnerabilities. Unlike copper lines, fibre connections require power in the home. Ofcom’s proposal for eight hours of backup power simply doesn’t match the reality faced by Cornish communities, some of whom went over four days without electricity during Storm Goretti
I’ve held storm wash-up meetings at Trelissick Gardens and in Penryn and been to Ladock, Carnon Downs and Perranwell. I’m taking what people told me straight to the Cabinet Office and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. I have also met with Openreach about long repair times and poor communication. We need faster repair powers for essential infrastructure and clearer guidance for residents.
Cornish MPs have also met with COBRA to discuss national storm response and the Government are looking at making Cornwall a pilot area for future resilience measures.
As I said in Parliament, these storms have exposed deep vulnerabilities in our systems, especially in rural areas. Climate change means more storms, more flooding, and more disruption. Building long-term resilience in our infrastructure and our communities is now essential if we want to keep people safe.
