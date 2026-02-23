We could further solve the trilemma by linking NIC reliefs to training, such as for older apprentices. There was little made - around our now infamous first Budget- of the inbuilt protections from rising labour costs afforded to young people via Employers’ NICs exemptions, nor the same proposed protection of a lower threshold rise already being inbuilt. These cushions are perhaps why, despite the deafening noise, Britain has maintained the second fastest growth in G7 behind a juiced up United States, and relatively high employment rate, versus conditions seen on the continent.