The sector has changed so much since the days of my parents' three-acre market garden in Mullion which I was brought up on. Where my father produced over 40 varieties of fruit, vegetables and salad produce and - apart from pittosporum which we sent by train to Covent Garden in winter - sold everything within a couple of miles of home; plastic-free into reusable containers or paper bags. Though understandably, many want us to return to those more sustainable, lower food miles' systems, Riviera Produce has responded well to and is the inevitable product of the demands of the modern market. There were many small market gardens like my family’s in the 60s and 70s. Hardly any can now survive commercially in the present climate.