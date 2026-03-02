THE project to return the historic harbour at Charlestown, near St Austell, to full working order has received another boost.
Following the installation of a new winch, the new lock gate has been successfully opened for the first time. The lock gate has replaced the previous ageing gate which suffered storm damage.
A spokesperson for the Charlestown Harbour company said: “After months of engineering, fabrication and careful installation, seeing the gate move under its own power marks a significant step forward for the harbour.
“Over the coming weeks, further adjustments, training and final handover will take place as part of the commissioning process, ensuring everything is fully prepared for the spring season.
“A huge thank you to everyone involved in bringing this project to this point.
“Charlestown Harbour is a rare surviving example of a working Georgian port. The 2026 season marks an important step in the harbour’s ongoing evolution, following significant investment to secure its long-term future.
“With the new lock gate and winch system now installed, the harbour is once again preparing to welcome vessels and visitors for the season ahead.”
Meanwhile, repairs to areas of the harbour walls damaged by winter storms have been progressing.
The spokesperson said: “The harbour team led by harbour master Mat Chapman have been doing an amazing job repairing some areas of the harbour walls following the winter storms and maintenance work is ongoing to make sure the harbour is ready for the year ahead.”
Harbourside businesses and seasonal pop-ups will reopen around the inner harbour from March 28 in time for Easter.
The reopening week will culminate in a one-day celebration on Saturday, April 4, bringing together music, traditional skills, family activities and maritime heritage.
The day will begin with a public drop-in session, sharing updates on the harbour’s regeneration and future plans, and inviting volunteers to get involved.
