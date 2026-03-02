PARENTS and carers across Cornwall have found out which secondary school their child will attend in September 2026, with almost 98 per cent receiving their first-choice placement.
Cornwall Council received 5,555 applications this year and 5,437 children have been offered a place at their preferred school – 97.88 per cent - up from 97.58 per cent in 2025 and well above the national average of 83.5 per cent.
Almost every applicant – 99.62 per cent - has secured a place at one of their top three preferences, slightly lower than last year’s 99.97 per cent, but still a strong outcome for families across the county.
Cllr Hilary Frank, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, welcomed the results. “We know that National Offer Day can often be a worrying time for families, so it’s brilliant that so many received the news they wanted today,” she said.
She credited Cornwall Council staff and all schools for the smooth allocations, adding: “This is all down to the hard work of our teams who work closely with schools across Cornwall to make sure as many children as possible can attend their preferred school. I would like to thank everyone who played a part this year.”
While most families will be celebrating, Cllr Frank acknowledged some may be disappointed with the outcome.
“We know that some families may be disappointed by the allocation for their child, and there is an independent appeals process that can be followed,” she said, urging parents to visit the council’s school appeals page for guidance.
With applications continuing to rise and school choice a key priority for many families within the county, the council says it will keep working with local schools to ensure as many children as possible attend the school of their choice.
The closing date for appeals (secondary transfer) is on Monday, March 30.
