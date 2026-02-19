If you go back a bit further in time, say 350 million years, things were even damper. This was the Carboniferous period, when what is now Britain was the southern margin of a super-continent called Laurasia. We were initially just south of the equator, in the tropics, and drifted slowly north during the 60 million years the period lasted. We finished up north of the equator in a slightly drier climate. Britain continues to slowly drift to this day.