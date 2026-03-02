CAMPAIGNERS in Saltash are ramping up efforts to block plans for a new Aldi store on recreational ground in the town, warning the proposal would “sacrifice the heart of the community” and plunge already clogged roads into chaos.
The Save Saltash Green Spaces Group says the discount retailer has dramatically underestimated the value of the playing field at Burraton Field.
In the letter, the group state: “For nearly a century, Burraton recreational ground has been a vital community space at the heart of a residential area with a higher‑than‑average proportion of flats and rented homes, many of which have little or no garden space.
“It provides essential opportunities for children’s play, supports residents’ health and wellbeing, and is used daily for informal recreation and exercise. It is not “underutilised” and the volume of objections reflects how deeply valued it is.”
The letter continues: “Traffic concerns are equally serious. Callington Road is already at breaking point with daily queues, high pollution levels and increasing pressure from the new Treledan housing development.
“It also serves as a primary walking route for children travelling to school, yet narrow pavements, heavy traffic, and numerous open driveways and side roads create significant risks for pedestrians and drivers alike. Regardless of any access design, adding supermarket traffic and delivery lorries would push this route into complete gridlock. There is no safe or realistic way to introduce additional traffic to this road.”
Residents say the development would also have an “overbearing” impact on neighbouring homes, some of which share boundaries with the proposed site.
“The proposed development sits within an established residential area and would have an unacceptably overbearing impact on neighbouring properties,” say the group. “Several homes share a direct boundary with the site, while others face directly onto it. The close proximity would severely diminish outlook and residential amenity, contrary to principles of good design and the protection of neighbouring living conditions.
“We oppose this development because the location is fundamentally unsuitable: it sacrifices an essential community green space and places further strain on an already congested road network.
“Brownfield sites exist within the town and additional opportunities will arise as new industrial estates are developed along the A38. Burraton Field may be convenient for Aldi, but it’s not the right site for Saltash or its residents.
“Saltash is the gateway to Cornwall and Carkeel roundabout already experiences heavy congestion from bridge and tunnel traffic, particularly during peak tourist seasons. This causes significant delays for residents simply trying to reach their homes. If Aldi aims to attract customers from holiday traffic and surrounding villages, a site with direct access from a through‑route such as the A38 would be far more appropriate.”
Invoking Aldi’s high-profile support for Team GB and Paralympics GB, campaigners argue building on a well-used playing field clashes with the brand’s commitment to health and community wellbeing.
Representatives of Aldi have been asked to give a further update following their recent consultation event at Saltash RFC and online, but have yet to reply at the time of going to press.
