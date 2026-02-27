THERE are few people who can say they have documented the heartbeat of a town for nearly eight decades. However, Audrey Miller certainly can.
The Saltash resident and Freeman of the town was celebrated at the opening of A Life in Writing at Saltash Town Council Library Hub – a powerful tribute to 78 years of journalism, creativity and community service.
The exhibition was formally opened by the mayor of Saltash, Cllr Rachel Bullock, who praised Audrey’s extraordinary contribution to the town.
“It was an honour to open the Audrey Miller exhibition,” she said. “During Audrey’s long and interesting life, she has written many lovely articles about the residents of Saltash. Those pieces beautifully capture the history of our fantastic community over the years.”
Her journalism career began modestly as an evening and weekend role with The Cornish Times. What followed was nothing short of remarkable: a 70-year career with the paper, alongside contributions to the Cornish Guardian, Saltash Journal, Western Morning News and Evening Herald. Through thousands of column inches, she reported on everything from civic events to royal visits, always with warmth and meticulous attention to detail.
The exhibition traces her story from her birth in Regent Street, Plymouth, through decades of dedicated reporting. Newspaper clippings, photographs, awards and features in international magazines chart the scale of her output. But the display reveals even more. Visitors can explore Audrey’s sheet music, original paintings and poetry – evidence of a creative spirit that extends far beyond journalism.
She has supported charitable causes and organisations including Cancer Research, RNLI, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, St Luke’s, Children’s Hospice South West, Barnardo’s and Save the Children. Her community involvement also included the Saltash Guide Company, Land Rangers and later the Sea Rangers, as well as a lifelong love of music, art, singing and sport.
The exhibition runs until March 9 and is free to attend.
