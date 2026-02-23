Callington
Methodist Church
A ‘FLIPPIN’ good time was had by all at Callington Methodist Church as the community came together for an “Intergenerational Flippin’ Marvellous Pancake Party” on Valentine’s Day.
Youngsters, grandparents and everyone in between packed into the church hall to enjoy stacks of sweet treats, laughter and plenty of syrup-covered smiles – all while raising money for a good cause.
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to donate ingredients, whisk batter, flip pancakes and keep the drinks flowing. Others got stuck in serving, clearing tables and tackling the washing up, proving it really was a team effort from start to finish.
Alongside the tasty treats, a range of fun crafts and challenges kept guests entertained, adding an extra sprinkle of excitement to the afternoon, which raised £106.50 for Callington Foodbank.
St Ive
Parish church
AT St Ive Parish Church there will be a concert given by Will Keating and True Foxes on Saturday, February 28, starting at 7pm.
Tickets on the door. Bar and refreshments.
United morning service will take place at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, March 1, starting at 11.15am. Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All are welcome.
The United Lent Lunches will be held at St Ive Parish Church, on Friday, March 13, 20 and 27. Starting at noon and running until 1.30pm.
Homemade soups available. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
THE musical evening held at Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild on February 16.
Was very much enjoyed, by the good number who attended. Chaired by John Ware, hymns accompanied by Rosalind Bunkum, Duet sung by Keith and Kathryn Mutton, accompanied by Kathryn Bunkum, Alan Libby led on guitar, congregation singing and he sung a solo.
Jenny Coombe did a piano solo. Jill Rickard spoke on the journey of The Dominiques and Kathryn Mutton spoke on the journey of The AKM Trio. Steve Wherly played his Mandolin. A good variety of music, sung, played and spoken of.
The next Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will take place on Monday, March 2, starting at 7.30pm. When the guest speaker will be Dale Wood, on bee keeping. At Callington Methodist Church, held in the Guild room.
All welcome.
Landrake
Young Farmers’ Club
VOLUNTEERS from Landrake Young Farmers’ Club got stuck in – quite literally – as Dung Run 2026 proved a mucky triumph, raising an impressive £2,000 for charity.
The annual sale saw supporters deliver cow dung across the region, covering Landrake, Plymouth and back to Torpoint via the ferry, with plenty of stops in between.
Proceeds will support Together 21, Ronald McDonald House Bristol and club funds.
Organisers thanked the Davey family for the use of a tractor, trailer and yard, the Crabb family for supplying the dung and workspace, Harpers Feeds for donating hundreds of bags, and WH Bond/Bond Timber for providing lunch and refreshments.
Above all, praise went to members who turned out in force – dedicating their day, and getting thoroughly dirty, all for good causes.
Pelynt
Village hall
LOOE and District Flower Club meet at Pelynt Villlage Hall on March 3 at 2pm.
The flower demonstrator is Janet Ward. The competition is ‘Spring has Sprung’.
Tea and coffee to be provided. The flowers are raffled.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
ON February 27 the Men’s Lunch Club will meet at 11.30am in Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock.
The Sunday, March 1, service will be with Laurence Rankin at 10 am.
Then on March 2 the Knit and Natter group will meet from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Dobwalls
United Church
ON Sunday, March 1, from 9.30am there will be Holy Communion in Dobwalls United Church.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA. Worship begins at 10.30am but everyone is welcome to come along from 9.45am for refreshments.
The first Sunday each month includes a ‘Clothes swap’ table where anyone is invited to bring along clothes that are no longer needed and to pick up an exchange.
After the meeting, you are invited to stay afterwards for a ‘Bring and share lunch’. Everyone is welcome.
St Cleer Church
A STRIKING original painting by St Cleer artist Chris Bashford will take centre stage this Saturday (February 28) as the star prize in a high-profile raffle at the “Rock the Bells” fundraising concert.
The one-off artwork – an atmospheric oil on canvas capturing St Cleer Church – has been created especially for the event, which aims to raise vital funds for the St Cleer bells restoration project.
A total of 18 valuable prizes, generously donated by local businesses and residents, will be won on the night, adding extra excitement to an evening already packed with live music and performance.
Headlining the concert is locally based four-piece band Ides of Sedition, known for blending 1977-style punk rock with indie electronica. The bill also features storyteller and community artist Sue Field alongside composer, singer and fiddle player Martha Woods. All performers are waiving their usual fees in support of the campaign.
Chris, a founder member of Ides of Sedition, has built a career spanning both visual art and music. With a fine art degree to his name, he has designed record sleeves for internationally renowned performers, worked as a sign-writer and co-ran an art gallery in Margate.
Now living close to St Cleer Church, he said the historic building – and the sound of its bells – inspired the piece. The painting took two weeks to complete.
“It’s an atmospheric painting which is in part a response to the fact that I have that building in my view every day. I have put a lot of love into it,” he said.
St Cleer tower currently houses six bells, several nearing 300 years old and approaching the end of their ringing life. The project will see eight redundant bells donated and two new ones cast, creating a full peal of ten to secure the tradition for generations to come.
“Rock the Bells” takes place at St Cleer Church on Saturday evening. Tickets available at wegottickets.com/event/685108.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
MONDAYS weekly, morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, March 1 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's, Upton Cross
SUNDAY, March 1 - All Age Service at 10am.
Women’s Institute
MAXINE Browne reports that a welcome was given to Jill Trew, county adviser, to the January meeting.
Every year the Women's Institute are presented by members with proposed resolutions for that year's campaign. There were five this year and this meeting was set aside to discuss them. It was thus a great help to have Jill's input for the discussions.
1. There should be accessible public toilets to promote dignity, health and social inclusion; 2. Action on women's homelessness; 3. Every child in care should have a volunteer independent adult visitor to befriend them on a regular basis; 4. WI members should work locally to improve access to local green spaces to improve physical and mental health; 5. Encouraging self checking for vulva cancer symptoms. After discussions, which were lively and inclusive, the members completed the individual voting form for onward transmission.
Any queries contact Carrie Marshall on 01579 363179.
Liskeard
Urban Green Shoots
GREEN-fingered residents in and around Liskeard are being are invited to get involved in the latest series of hands-on gardening sessions aimed at transforming local green spaces.
Meeting at Lower Sungirt car park this Thursday (February 26), the event is part of Cornwall Council’s Urban Green Shoots initiative, a county-wide programme focused on improving urban environments while supporting nature and wellbeing.
By working together on practical projects, organisers hope to strengthen community connections as well as enhance the town’s outdoor areas.
Taking place between 9am and 12 noon, participants are welcome to attend for as much or as little time as they can spare, making the sessions accessible and flexible for all.
The activities are open to people of all ages and abilities. Tools and equipment will be provided, although volunteers are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear appropriate for gardening and the weather conditions.
Urban Green Shoots is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to create greener, healthier and more wildlife-friendly towns across Cornwall. Enhancing urban spaces not only supports biodiversity but also brings wider social and environmental benefits.
Studies show that access to quality green space can have a positive impact on mental health and overall wellbeing. In addition, greener infrastructure can improve drainage, help reduce flood risk and create cooler, shaded areas in built-up environments.
An Urban Ranger has been appointed to work alongside local communities, supporting volunteer groups and delivering nature-focused activities. These groups will help care for the improved sites in the long term, ensuring lasting benefits.
Urban Green Shoots covers a variety of locations across Cornwall, including parks, churchyards, housing estates, road verges, public gardens and urban woodlands.
For more information or to get involved, contact Kelly Strange, Cormac’s urban ranger, on 07736 624543 or email [email protected]
