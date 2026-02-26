BORN in the hedgerows and harbours of South East Cornwall, Mazed Tales has grown into a county-wide celebration of Cornish folklore – and it’s just launched a powerful new chapter online.
What began as a project rooted in Cornish Times country is now a Cornwall-wide digital archive of more than 150 folk tales, each pinned to the landscape that shaped it. The expanded website was unveiled at the historic Morrab Library in Penzance, marking a major milestone for the storytelling initiative that started life in the east of the county.
However, the creative heart of Mazed still beats strongly in South East Cornwall. Project lead Sue Field lives near Looe, while main writer Anna Chorlton hails from the fringe of Bodmin Moor. From these roots, the team has gathered and retold stories once shared by wandering “droll tellers” around Cornish firesides.
Now those tales – of piskeys on misty moors, spriggans skulking among granite tors, giants hurling stones and witches brewing mischief – are available to explore at the click of a button. Visitors can search by location using an interactive story map or browse themes from smugglers and dragons to standing stones. Audio recordings and animations add fresh life to ancient lore.
The site is illustrated with striking photographs of Cornwall’s wild beauty, alongside distinctive textile doll creations by local artist Kellyann Horsburgh. It also honours the 19th-century collectors who first captured many of the stories from the oral tradition, including farmer William Bottrell and mining historian Robert Hunt.
Designed in collaboration with Penzance-based web designer Nick Harpley, the project has been 14 years in the making – researching, writing, illustrating and building a rich cultural resource.
Now, it wants to hear from anyone who has a tale to tell, an event to add, or if you are a Cornish storyteller, contact them at www.mazedtales.org
