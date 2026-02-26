DOG walkers at Churchtown Farm are being warned to put their pets on leads – or risk devastating the reserve’s dwindling skylark population.
Friends of Churchtown Farm Community Nature Reserve in Saltash have issued an urgent appeal titled “Save Our Skylarks!” – reminding visitors the birds are now on the red list for conservation after numbers plunged by more than 50 per cent in the past 25 years.
Skylarks nest on the ground, laying three to four eggs at a time. Chicks leave the nest after just two weeks, and pairs can raise up to four broods in a single season. But that fragile cycle can be shattered in seconds.
The critical breeding period runs from March 1 to July 31 – and Point Field and Quay Park are known nesting hotspots.
Campaigners say even one dog running loose off the footpath can destroy a nest or cause adult birds to flee, leaving chicks to starve.
“To give these endangered birds a chance to breed please ensure that you stay on the footpaths – and your dog is kept on a leash,” the group said.
Access to the 150-acre site is by permission of Antony Estate, and there are fears that continued disturbance by a minority of visitors could lead to restrictions. Currently, dogs are allowed to run free across much of the reserve, but conservationists say respecting nesting areas during spring and early summer is vital.
Last November, a new partnership was launched to safeguard the reserve, which is now jointly managed by Antony Estate, Saltash Town Council and the Friends of Churchtown Farm, following the end of Cornwall Wildlife 25-year tenancy.
The new three-year agreement enables Antony Estate to manage farming, conservation and public access. A part-time ranger acts as a community liaison, co-ordinating with Friends of Churchtown, maintaining trails, benches, signage, and providing opportunities for volunteering, outdoor education and social prescribing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.