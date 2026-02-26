Store Cattle
Trade jumps up again with all Steers averaging £1870 and all Heifers averaging £1740.
PAG Bolitho up from Callington sold a giant of a South Devon Steer to £2450 (22m), followed by grand Limousin Steers which parted at £2300 (26m) and £2240 for JP & TC Chapman of Higher Laity.
Further well-presented Limousin Steers drew £2260 (24m) for a premium run sold by K, K & D Horwell of Otterham who sold others well to £2140 (23m).
An eye catching run of Charolais Steers peaked at £2260 (20m) with others to £2200 (20m) for D Philp & Son of Looe, who sold well covered Blue Steers which returned at £2250 and others to £2090, with K, K & D Horwell seeing their Blue Steers at £2010 (23m).
Rangey Hereford Steers achieved £1990 for K, K & D Horwell, followed by a great tall Friesian Steer at £1850 (20m) in from D Philp again.
Younger Steers saw huge demand and sold to £1840, £1810, £1800 and £1700 (only 11m old) for a superb run of Charolais in from HJ Trudgian & Partners from St Austell who went on to sell a pair of cracking Angus Steers to £1780 (11m).
Devon Steers readily sought after and rose to £1780 and £1750 in from DW & PI Hoskin up from Liskeard with other Devon Steers to £1590 and £1520 for IM Mitchell of Lostwithiel.
Heifers hit £2170 for some fleshed and well fed Blues in from D Philp & Sons, others to £2160 from K,K & D Horwell, who topped the Limousin Heifer section at £2100 and £1980, with more good Limousin Heifers to £2000 for JP & TC Chapman.
Forward Charolais Heifers parted at £2030 (20m) and £1980 from D Philp & Son. Hereford Heifers reached £1840 (26m) for K, K & D Horwell.
Young Charolais Heifers drew £1670, £1550, £1510 and £1460 (10-11m) all presented by HJ Trudgian & Partners.
Cows today sold away to £2070 (58m) for a powerful Simmental in from J Carter of Troon, followed by £1840 and £1800 for two well fleshed Hereford Cows (95m) in from J R Hooper of St Gennys.
Two Bulls forward with a mature Simmental making £2400 for J Carter and a older Devon Bull to £2300 for IM Mitchell.
A small consignment of young cross bred Blue Cows and young calves at foot which sold to £1740 for J Carter, who sold breeding Cows to £1530 and £1450 being older Devon x Cows.
Stirks
A premium run of well-presented Dairy bred Stirks sold to a rip roaring trade again this week and hit an impressive £1340 given for a bunch of 6 month old Blue Steers presented by Roger Kempthorne and Partners of St Tudy, followed by other well farmed Blue Steers attaining £1340 and £1160 for Craig Lawrence of Stithians, with all our Blue Steers forward averaging a record breaking £1207 a head.
The trade of the day saw 5 month old recently weaned Charolais reaching a mega £1070 sold by M J Moore of Whitstone. Angus Steers achieved a decent £900 a piece in from Two C Farming up from Camborne.
Heifers sold to an extremely fierce trade with Blue Heifers at only 6 months old hitting £1050 and £1030 for R Kempthorne & Partners others to £995 and £970 for BS & AM Martin down from Marahamchurch and young Blue Heifers at only 5 months old attaining £910 and £900 for MJ Moore again, who went on to sell similar aged Charolais Heifers to a whooping £920.
Draft Ewes
Again a very strong trade, top on the day was £208 for a pen of Texel’s from Messrs K & H Cobbledick of Higher Blagdon, Jacobstow, with £200 for their second pen.
Suffolk x Ewes to £170, Charollais x Ewes to £165 from A R Hooper & Sons of Pengold. Mules to £161 and Scotch Black Face Ewes to £116 from Abel Bros of Tavistock.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry of 283 and a flying trade for all weights, overall average of 369p.
The well fleshed 43-47kgs very much sought after, many pens over 370p to a top of 379p for two pens of 43kgs, £163 from Nigel Vincent of Whitley Meadow, Lerryn. Graham & Robert Heal of Starrapark saw their 42kgs realise 376p, £158.
S Pollard of Griggan also made 376p of their 41kgs, £154. 9 other pens made 370-375ppk. Top per head on the day was £173 for a pen of heavies from Dudley and Martin Harris of Trengoffe, Mount. Several other pens around £170.
Store Hoggs
A flying trade and a lot were needed, top on the day was £161 for a pen of Charollais x from Mrs BM Chapman of Trembleath, St Columb. Numerous pens around £150.
In Lamb Ewes
A run of end of March lambing Texel x FM in lamb Ewes carrying singles from Martin Jones of Gospenheale, Pipers Pool met much interest and a strong trade averaging £180 to a top of £184 for two pens.
Couples
A handful on offer and a strong trade, Lleyn FM Doubles to £275 and Singles to £230, sold by Tom Hannaford of Moor View, Whitstone.
