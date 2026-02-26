Heifers sold to an extremely fierce trade with Blue Heifers at only 6 months old hitting £1050 and £1030 for R Kempthorne & Partners others to £995 and £970 for BS & AM Martin down from Marahamchurch and young Blue Heifers at only 5 months old attaining £910 and £900 for MJ Moore again, who went on to sell similar aged Charolais Heifers to a whooping £920.