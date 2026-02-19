Further Angus steers to £1000 (10m) for G Braund of Holsworthy and £960 (10m) for S Wallis & Son of Helston. Only the one Limousin steer penned and sold to £1230 for JP Colwill, followed by Hereford steers which reached £1105, £1060 and £1050 all in from JP Colwill.