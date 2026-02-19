Store Cattle
120 Stores through the ring sold to another solid trade, topping out at £2300 (21m) for an eye-catching Limousin steer sold by ID & SS Backway up from Wadebridge.
Further strong Limousin steers reached a decent £2230 (22m) presented by EV Hosking & Son up from Helston who sold more to £2080 and £2000 (21m).
Strong Angus steers rose up to £2140 (29m) for a big rangey type sold by DR & J May of Bodmin with other Angus to £2080 (25m) from JP & TC Chapman of Higher Laity.
Two well-bred and well-farmed Simmental steers rose up to £2100 (22m) for S Backway of Wadebridge. A pair of shapely two-year-old Blue steers attained £1980 for EV Hosking & Son again.
Further good Blue steers to £1890 (23m) for Bucklawren Livestock of Looe and £1850 (22m) for FL Chapman of Truro.
A bunch of 4 Hereford steers to £1800 (18m) for BR & BP Facey of St Wenn, followed by Longhorn steers to £1710 for ID & SS Backway. Friesian steers saw good demand and sold up to £1830 (26m) for a big old boy from JP & TC Chapman.
Heifers got up to £1910 for a well-fleshed Hereford for DR & J May, other well-fleshed Herefords to £1710 for Bucklawren Livestock and younger sorts to £1580 (18m) sold by BR & BP Facey.
A trio of well-bred Limousins came back at £1870 (22m) sold by EV Hosking & Son who had others at £1780. Blue heifers sold extremely well to £1800 for Bucklawren Livestock with others selling to £1700 for ML Chapman of Truro and £1600 for DR & J May.
Well-fleshed Angus heifers to £1800 for Bucklawren Livestock, others to £1700 for JP & TC Chapman, £1670 for DR & J May and £1650 (18m) for S Wallis & Son of Helston. A handful of Cows sold to £1730 (47m), £1720 (99m) and £1680 (59m) all in from EV Hosking & Son.
Stirks
A fantastic line up of quality dairy-bred stirks with 121 passing through the ring.
Top shout in this section was a mammoth £1450 given for a superb bunch of Blue steers presented by JP Colwill of Whitstone who sold other Blue steers well to £1320.
A decent show of Angus which saw large demand and reached £1320 (12m) for the best run down from Yeovil from RG Amor & Son who went on to sell another bunch at £1240 (10m).
Further Angus steers to £1000 (10m) for G Braund of Holsworthy and £960 (10m) for S Wallis & Son of Helston. Only the one Limousin steer penned and sold to £1230 for JP Colwill, followed by Hereford steers which reached £1105, £1060 and £1050 all in from JP Colwill.
Friesian steers saw another good trade with a group of 4 black steers selling to £880 from NL & FM Cleave of Launcells. A single behind at £850 for JP Colwill. A single Charolais steer achieved £900 for SJ & TL Cobbledick of Bude.
Heifers to another powerful trade and reached £1230 for a trio of Blue heifers from JP Colwill, who sold other bunches at £1050 and £960.
Further Blue heifers to £1030 for G Braund, followed by a bunch of 7 Angus heifers which reached £1145 (10m) for RG Amor & Son. More to £1000 for a group of 8 in from G Braund who had another bunch away to £900.
Hereford heifers rose to £1060, £955 and £900 for JP Colwill and more to £900 for SJ & TL Cobbledick who sold their Charolais heifers to £860.
Draft Ewes
Well over 600 on offer being the largest entry for the year and a very strong trade from start to finish.
Texel’s topped the day at £185 from Rob Parrish of New Mills, Launceston, followed by £180 from C Statton of Bodgall, Launceston.
Other Continental x Ewes to £178 from R & F Gillbard of Egloskerry. Suffolk x Ewes to £180 and Mules to £157. Polled Dorsets to £147 from John Harfoot of Trefinnick Farm. Hill Bred Ewes to £126 from two vendors.
Fat Hoggs
A good entry of 461 and a strong trade with the clean and belly clipped Hoggs very much sought after, top being 366p for a smart pen of 41kgs, £150 from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscatle.
Will Heard of Westlake Farm, Inwardleigh saw his 42kgs achieve 355p, £149. 10 other pens made 350 to 352ppk. Top per head on the day was £160 for a pen of heavies from Graham Heard of Lutsford, Hartland.
Store Hoggs
A flying trade, top being £140 from David Piper of Tregustick, Bodmin, followed by £138 from Mark Olver of Spring Acre, Bodmin.
In Lamb Ewes
Another strong trade, top on the day was £190 from two vendors, C F Biscombe & Son of Camelford for two pens of Texel x Ewe Hoggs due March 20 onwards and Colin Baker of Nanswhyden for two pens of end of March Lambing Mule Full and broke Ewes.
Couples
A handful which again were very much sought after, Doubles to £340 and Singles to £250 all sold by Steve Pearse of Crossroads, Lewdown.
Comments
