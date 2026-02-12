Store Cattle
Around the 100 Stores forward with a top call of £2160 for 18 month British Blue x Steers.
Steers from P Coles & Son of Altarnun saw his well presented British Blue x Steers to a top of £2160, a second pair away at £2080 and a single blocky Steer at £2060.
CF Biscombe of Camelford next with a trio of smart Friesian type British Blue x Steers to £2090 and £2070. GD & CL Skinner of Wainhouse Corner saw their young 15 month Limousin x Steer with plenty of stretch away at £2030.
WL & S Trewern of Praze had a well rewarded trip with his best pair of Limousin x Steers to £2020. Messrs Bailey of Lower Newham Partnership took top honours in this section with a Limousin x at 16 month Heifer to £1800.
P Coles & Son close behind with a trio of 18 month British Blue x to £1770 and WL & S Trewern topping out at £1740 with a long Hereford x Heifer.
Young Cattle from N Hoskin of Bodmin saw a pair of 7 month Aberdeen Angus x Bulls at £1610 and JP & CJ Jenkin of Werrington saw their 9 month Charolais x Steer away at £1440.
Cows from N Hoskin saw two empty Limousin x South Devon Cows to £2380 and £2100.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Lower numbers then we've seen in previous weeks, but the trade is still up there.
Topping out the stirk section today was AR Pincombe of Lezant with their shapely Blue steers at £1260 (11m) which was followed by E Whiteman of St Ewe with their Angus steers at £1160 (11m).
Other steers saw £900 for W Curtis of Helston with their Blue steer (10m) and NL & FM Cleave of Bude saw their pen of Friesian steers (11-12m) at the same money.
Heifers saw PS Skelly of Plymouth top the section at £1100 with a pen of smart Angus heifers (11-12m) and a pen of Hereford heifers in from T Hannaford, Whitstone came in at £830 (10m).
Draft Ewes
A flying trade for all on offer and still a lot more could have been sold, trade on the day was up £8-£10 on the week.
Top on the day was £221 for a pen of 6 Texel Ewes from CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston. Suffolk x Ewes to £172 from MW Bate of Tresmeer, followed by the Stephens Family of Holsworthy who saw their pen realise £170.
Polled Dorsets to £167 from Jake Cleave of Tregildren, Bodmin. Mules to £162, Hill Breeds to £135 from Tom Meeks of Anden Farm, Davidstow.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry and another strong trade, overall average of 334p, the good meat and clean Hoggs very much in demand, top per kilo being 352p for a pen of 44kgs.
Bellied out Hoggs from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle which realised £155.
Nigel Bickle of Chillaton Barton realised 344p for his 39kgs, £134. The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy saw their 40kgs achieve 342ppk, £137.
Heavies topped at £162 from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow followed by the Stephens Family of Burscott who saw their heavies make £160.
Store Hoggs
A smaller entry and again a very strong trade, top being £134 from Steve Lyne of Golden Lake, Bodmin. Four other pens £130 and over.
In Lamb Ewes
A good entry with a large crowd of prospective buyers in attendance and a strong trade was met, John Shipton of Week St Mary had a smart run of Mule 6 & FM April lambers which topped at £245 for four pens.
Tom and Becky Hasson of Dunsmouth saw their flock age Suffolk x March Lambers top at £225.
Couples
A small entry and a very fast trade, Texel x Doubles to £365 and Singles to £265 sold by Steve Pearse of Crossroads, Lewdown.
Comments
