THE start of 2026 has been busy in Roche, Bugle and the surrounding villages. Heavy rain from storms caused some flooding and surface water issues, fallen trees blocked a few lanes, and we’ve seen the usual winter wear on roads and paths. I’ve been out checking the worst spots and speaking with residents; my thanks to the emergency teams, farmers and neighbours who helped clear blockages quickly.
I’m pleased to launch a new local initiative called Fix and Repair. From now on, I’ll be devoting two days a month, together with my apprentice, to carrying out small jobs free of labour costs for people who can’t afford them. We’ll tackle leaking taps, broken plug sockets, loose garden fences, faulty door handles – anything straightforward that a multi-skilled tradesman can sort. Priority will go to the elderly, vulnerable and those where the work makes a real difference to quality of life. If you know someone who would benefit, or have a job yourself, just get in touch and we’ll assess and prioritise.
On a practical note, I spent time recently clearing up broken glass from the smashed bus shelter in Carnsmerry and it’s now safe again for people waiting for the bus.
Flooding remains a big concern for several families in Roche. I’ve been pressing Cornwall Council hard for answers on drainage improvements, culvert maintenance and long-term prevention measures. Some progress is happening on key gullies and I’ll keep the pressure on until we get proper fixes in place.
Community spirit continues to carry us through – the halls, groups and volunteers do tremendous work, especially for those feeling the cost-of-living squeeze.
If you have any concerns about flooding, repairs, roads, housing, planning or anything else in Roche and Bugle, please don’t hesitate to contact me.
