I’m pleased to launch a new local initiative called Fix and Repair. From now on, I’ll be devoting two days a month, together with my apprentice, to carrying out small jobs free of labour costs for people who can’t afford them. We’ll tackle leaking taps, broken plug sockets, loose garden fences, faulty door handles – anything straightforward that a multi-skilled tradesman can sort. Priority will go to the elderly, vulnerable and those where the work makes a real difference to quality of life. If you know someone who would benefit, or have a job yourself, just get in touch and we’ll assess and prioritise.